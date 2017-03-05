Language Selection

The next step towards Mageia 6 is here, announcing sta2

MDV

Everyone at Mageia is delighted to announce the release of our latest development milestone, our second stabilisation snapshot (sta2). We are now one step closer to the release of Mageia 6!

More Mageia 6

  • A New Development Build Of Mageia 6 Emerges

    Mageia 6 is running months behind schedule while today the project was able to announce their second stabilization snapshot.

    Mageia 6 STA2 is now available as the second stabilization snapshot for this Mandriva-derived Linux distribution. This new release incorporates eight months worth of bug fixes and polishing. Mageia 6 STA2 also now provides Xfce live ISO images.

  • The Road to Mageia 6 Linux Continues, Second Development Build Adds New Updates

    It's been a little over eight months since the upcoming Mageia 6 Linux operating system got its first development build, and a new one is now available for early adopters and public testers with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and applications.

    Before we delve into the new updates of the Mageia 6 Sta2 release, we'd like to tell you the big news. Starting with this development build, you can now download a 32-bit variant of the OS with the lightweight Xfce desktop environment if you want to install Mageia 6 on computers from 10 years ago.

More in Tux Machines

Linux? Not on our hardware, say Microsoft and Lenovo

Both Microsoft and Lenovo appear to be wary of having operating systems other than Windows run on their own hardware: in the former case, the Surface Book and in Lenovo's case, its Yoga line of laptops. Read more

Linux Foundation and Linux

  • The Companies That Support Linux and Open Source: VMware
    VMware is a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility and has been active in open source development for many years. The company has steadily increased its open source involvement through Linux Foundation projects such as ONAP, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Cloud Foundry, Open vSwitch and others. And it has just increased its commitment to open source and The Linux Foundation by becoming a Gold member.
  • Torvalds calls out developers who 'screw all the rules and processes' in place for Linux merges
    Linus Torvalds has taken aim at developers who ‘screw all the rules and processes’ in place for Linux merges. The founder and long-time principal developer of Linux never minces his words. In the past, Torvald’s been called out for ‘verbally abusing’ his programmers with expletive-ridden language, and in response, has said: “I'm not going to start wearing ties, I'm also not going to buy into the fake politeness, the lying, the office politics, and backstabbing, the passive aggressiveness, and the buzzwords. Because THAT is what 'acting professionally' results in.”
  • X.Org XDC2017 Happening From 20 To 22 September
  • Intel Pushes Out More Early DRM Testing Code For Linux 4.12
    Intel's Daniel Vetter has updated their drm-intel-testing tree with early code to begin testing that should end up being queued for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
  • An explanation of what Mesa is and what graphics cards use it
    You’ve most likely heard the term “Mesa” thrown around a lot, but you might not quite understand what it is. This is an attempt to clear up the question of “What exactly is Mesa and do I need it?”.

Core i7 6800K Linux CPU Scaling Benchmarks With Ubuntu 16.10

Earlier today I posted some Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks using a Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E For showing how current Linux games make use of (or not) multiple CPU cores, which originated from discussions by Linux gamers following the AMD Ryzen CPU launch with how many cores are really needed. While going through the process of running those Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks, I also ran some other workloads for those curious. For those wondering how other Linux CPU-focused workloads are scaling across multiple CPU cores with recent versions of the Linux kernel and distributions, such as Ubuntu 16.10 with Linux 4.8, you may find these additional data-sets interesting. Some of the used tests are also in common with this weekend's AMD Ryzen CPU Core Scaling Performance article. Read more Also: CPUFreq Governor Tuning For Better AMD Ryzen Linux Performance

Canonical Releases Snapd 2.23 Snappy Daemon with GalliumOS & Linux Mint Support

Michael Vogt from Canonical's Snappy team was pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 2.23 of the Snapd daemon that provides support for Snap packages in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted Snappy. Snapd 2.23 is supposed to be a major release, and we can't help but notice that there are quite some new features implemented, starting with support for GalliumOS, a fast and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution designed for Chromebooks, as well as the new Linux Mint 18.1 "Serena" operating system, which is based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Read more

