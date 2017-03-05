Linux? Not on our hardware, say Microsoft and Lenovo
Both Microsoft and Lenovo appear to be wary of having operating systems other than Windows run on their own hardware: in the former case, the Surface Book and in Lenovo's case, its Yoga line of laptops.
Linux Foundation and Linux
Core i7 6800K Linux CPU Scaling Benchmarks With Ubuntu 16.10
Earlier today I posted some Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks using a Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E For showing how current Linux games make use of (or not) multiple CPU cores, which originated from discussions by Linux gamers following the AMD Ryzen CPU launch with how many cores are really needed. While going through the process of running those Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks, I also ran some other workloads for those curious. For those wondering how other Linux CPU-focused workloads are scaling across multiple CPU cores with recent versions of the Linux kernel and distributions, such as Ubuntu 16.10 with Linux 4.8, you may find these additional data-sets interesting. Some of the used tests are also in common with this weekend's AMD Ryzen CPU Core Scaling Performance article. Also: CPUFreq Governor Tuning For Better AMD Ryzen Linux Performance
Canonical Releases Snapd 2.23 Snappy Daemon with GalliumOS & Linux Mint Support
Michael Vogt from Canonical's Snappy team was pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 2.23 of the Snapd daemon that provides support for Snap packages in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted Snappy. Snapd 2.23 is supposed to be a major release, and we can't help but notice that there are quite some new features implemented, starting with support for GalliumOS, a fast and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution designed for Chromebooks, as well as the new Linux Mint 18.1 "Serena" operating system, which is based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
