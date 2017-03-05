Leftovers: Software
-
Monday March 6th 2017 - "qBittorrent is the best BitTorrent client": a guide by TurboLab.it
The Italian techzine TurboLab.it published a new long-form BitTorrent tutorial titled La Grande Guida a BitTorrent (literally: The big guide to BitTorrent). The author recommends qBittorrent as "the best BitTorrent client for Windows", citing the lightweight footprint, the no-crapware bundled installer and the clean interface among the top reasons for his choice.
-
qBittorrent 3.3.11 Is Last Update in the Series, Next Release Drops Qt 4 Support
The developers of the open-source and cross-platform qBittorrent BitTorrent client have released a new maintenance update to the qBittorrent 3.3 stable series for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
qBittorrent 3.3.11 is now the latest and most advanced version of the free BitTorrent client, but it also looks like it's the last point release in the series as the developers plan to bump the application's version to a new major build that should introduce a brand-new icon theme and deprecate support for the Qt 4 GUI toolkit.
-
CoreFreq – A Powerful CPU monitoring Tool for Linux Systems
We have wrote many articles about CPU monitoring Tool in past. Today we are going to teach you about CoreFreq, is a powerful CPU monitoring software designed for the 64-bits Processors which i came to know recently.
-
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 Released
The Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker update is now available as the latest version of our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software particularly for Linux, macOS, and BSD systems. Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 has many user-facing updates over Phoronix Test Suite 6.8 and all users are encouraged to upgrade to this latest release of our GPL benchmarking software.
-
HandBrake 1.0.3 Open-Source Video Transcoder Improves 2-Pass x265 Encoding, More
A new maintenance update to the major HandBrake 1.0 release of the open-source and cross-platform video transcoder application has been released recently for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Coming a little over a month after the previous point release, HandBrake 1.0.3 is the third in the stable series, bringing a bunch of bug fixes to improve the video and audio performance, but also to address some platform-specific issues and implement a few enhancements that'll make HandBrake the best free video converter utility.
-
News is a Promising New RSS Reader for the Linux Desktop
It’s been a little while since we last heard anything about News, a GTK RSS reader app for the GNOME desktop. But, a few weeks ago, the feed reader app’s developer shared a short video of how the app is looking — and it’s fair to say there’s little else like it currently available on the GNOME desktop.
-
Wireshark 2.2.5 Is Out as the World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer
While Wireshark manages to keep its title as the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer, the development team always tries to improve the application by fixing major security issues and enhancing the protocol support.
Wireshark 2.2.5 is now out as the latest and most advanced version of the open-source and multi-platform application used by numerous network administrators around the globe for network analysis, development, troubleshooting, and education purposes.
-
GNOME Recipes App Is Now Available to Install On Ubuntu 17.04
GNOME’s Matthias Clasen recently blogged about the upcoming release of GNOME Recipes 1.0. It’ll be the first formal release of the desktop recipes app for Linux, which has been in development for less than 6 months, and is set to arrive freshly out of the oven alongside GNOME 3.24.
-
Looking for a Mac OS X GTK Theme? Try This One
Looking for a Mac theme for Linux? Try GNOME OS X II, an Apple inspired GTK theme for Ubuntu and other Linux desktops.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux? Not on our hardware, say Microsoft and Lenovo
Both Microsoft and Lenovo appear to be wary of having operating systems other than Windows run on their own hardware: in the former case, the Surface Book and in Lenovo's case, its Yoga line of laptops.
Linux Foundation and Linux
Core i7 6800K Linux CPU Scaling Benchmarks With Ubuntu 16.10
Earlier today I posted some Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks using a Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E For showing how current Linux games make use of (or not) multiple CPU cores, which originated from discussions by Linux gamers following the AMD Ryzen CPU launch with how many cores are really needed. While going through the process of running those Linux game CPU scaling benchmarks, I also ran some other workloads for those curious. For those wondering how other Linux CPU-focused workloads are scaling across multiple CPU cores with recent versions of the Linux kernel and distributions, such as Ubuntu 16.10 with Linux 4.8, you may find these additional data-sets interesting. Some of the used tests are also in common with this weekend's AMD Ryzen CPU Core Scaling Performance article. Also: CPUFreq Governor Tuning For Better AMD Ryzen Linux Performance
Canonical Releases Snapd 2.23 Snappy Daemon with GalliumOS & Linux Mint Support
Michael Vogt from Canonical's Snappy team was pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 2.23 of the Snapd daemon that provides support for Snap packages in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted Snappy. Snapd 2.23 is supposed to be a major release, and we can't help but notice that there are quite some new features implemented, starting with support for GalliumOS, a fast and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution designed for Chromebooks, as well as the new Linux Mint 18.1 "Serena" operating system, which is based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
6 days 10 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 8 hours ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 3 hours ago