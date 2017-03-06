Leftovers: Gaming
Deep Sixed is a pretty unique looking space survival roguelike that will be heading to Kickstarter soon and the developers confirmed it will support Linux.
With all the discussions about AMD's Ryzen 7 processors that boast eight cores plus SMT, there has been much discussion in our forums and elsewhere the past few days about how many cores most modern Linux games actually utilize... That plus with looking at how well Ryzen's CPU cores scale, I have carried out some fresh Linux CPU core scaling benchmarks with an Intel Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E to see if most Linux games can end up using 4+ cores right now.
Ama's Lullaby is currently on Kickstarter with the interesting premise of being a point & click adventure with hacking.
They say they have been inspired by Westwoods Studios' Blade Runner (1997) and it features a command-line hacking system. An asteroid is on a collision course with earth, so you embark on a mission led by an AI to the first human colony on another planet. Sounds good to me!
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Thanks to the Open Source Policy Center, however, the citizens of this great nation may now get a glimpse into the data, and the methods used to derive and analyze that data, that drive public policy and the creation of new laws. In short, this DC-based nonprofit organization seeks to let a little open source sunshine into the black box of government data modeling. Part of the American Enterprise Institute, the OPSC launched in April 2016 with the mission of making public policy analysis transparent, or at least a bit more accessible.
As director for Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) — a role she alternatively describes as coach, nerd matchmaker and diplomat — she oversees and provides guidance for all aspects of the project, from technology to community and marketing. At the recent Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit, she headed up a session titled “Open Source as a Team Sport” with and OPNFV’s Chris Price and OpenStack’s Jonathan Bryce.
The Macchina M2 board was announced on February 21st as the newest addition the Arduino’s AtHeart program, an initiative for companies and organizations to use the Arduino platform for their products. The Macchina M2 allows the user to read their vehicle’s electronic signals and reverse engineer them.
Embedded systems are now an essential part of the modern car, and the Macchina M2's aim is to allow users to do more than play with the mechanics; the device will let the user get down into the software and electronics. Not only is this sort of access invaluable for tuning and diagnostics, but it opens up a wide range of possibilities for projects or products through customization and prototyping.
[...]
AGL is an open-source project which focuses on utilizing the Linux kernel to develop open-source software for automotives. Currently, it can be used for development of in-vehicle-infotainment systems, but there are plans to continue developing it for use with telematics and instrument clusters. The project strives to provide a way for developers, hobbyists, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of onboard electronics and create better software.
A decade ago I lived on the west side of Los Angeles. One of my favorite conferences was Southern California Linux Expo. Much like Karen, this is the conference where I performed my first technical talk. It’s also where I met and became friends with great people like Jono, Ted, Jeff, the fantastic organizing staff, and so many more.
The Call for Papers for foss-north is open for another week (until the 12th). This gives you an opportunity to speak in front of a great crowd. Looking at the results from last year’s questionnaire, more than 90% are users of open source software and more than 50% are contributors. One thing that surprised me, is that more people actually contribute as a part of their profession than as hobbyists. Looking at the professional vs hobbyist proportions, 45% of the visitors stated that they had their ticket paid by their employer/school, while 42% paid them out of their own pocket.
Linux offers a great range of choices when it comes to web browsers, there really is a browser out there for everybody. But which Linux browser is the fastest?
Back in January, we told you that the development of the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 kicked off with the first Beta release and promised to let users send and open tabs from one device to another, among numerous other improvements and new features.
Nine Beta builds later, Mozilla has pushed today, March 7, 2016, the final binary and source packages of the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows. The good news is that Firefox 52 is an ESR (Extended Support Release) branch that will be supported until March-April 2018.
These restrictions are significant and have created a negative impact to Mozilla and our operations, especially as a mission-based organization and global community with international scope and influence over the health of the internet.
Google’s gRPC protocol was originally developed to speed up data transfer between microservices, proving faster and more efficient than passing around data encoded in JSON.
Yesterday the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which oversees the development of Kubernetes, announced it would also become the home for gRPC’s development.
And now, here's MongoDB's effort. Yep, that's MongoDB as in the company that ships its wares in less-than-optimally-secured configurations and therefore keeps finding itself at the centre of incidents like enabling the leak of data that kids generate when talking to their Bluetooth teddy bears.
The European Commission is happy to launch a public consultation to improve the draft contents of the Catalogue. At this stage, the consultation aims at collecting feedback on the contents, and at receiving advices on possible catalogue structure improvements.
The European Commission has published a list of 17 digital government projects that are shortlisted for its ‘Sharing and Reuse Award’. Of these projects, 8 will win a total of EUR 100,000. The winners will be announced at the Sharing & Reuse Conference in Lisbon (Portugal) on 29 March.
The city of Malaga (Spain) has announced that it is making available several extensions that it developed for the town’s open data portal, which is based on CKAN. The extensions include one to create a corporate look and feel, a contact-module, and another that makes it easy for the CKAN portal to be federated to Spain’s central open data portal.
The World Wide Web Consortium completed an important link between Semantic Web and microformats communities. With 'Gleaning Resource Descriptions from Dialects of Languages', or GRDDL (pronounced "griddle"), software can automatically extract information from structured Web pages to make it part of the Semantic Web. Those accustomed to expressing structured data with microformats in XHTML can thus increase the value of their existing data by porting it to the Semantic Web, at very low cost.
FSF/GNU
Binutils 2.28 brings new options (--remove-relocations=SECTIONPATTERN and nm --with-version-strings), improvements to the ARC and PowerPC ports, Gas adds support for the RISC-V architecture, Gas also now supports the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 processors, and GNU ld also adds RISC-V support, and other new options. The RISC-V architecture support was also recently merged for the GCC 7 compiler stack.
The Free Software Foundation has announced three more devices that are certified for "respects your freedom" (RYF), including a laptop, motherboard, and USB sound adapter. But don't get too excited quite yet.
The devices certified are from Vikings GmbH and include their D16 motherboard, X200 laptop, and a USB stereo sound adapter. Their D16 motherboard is flashed to run Coreboot/Libreboot but it's not the first time this board has seen such treatment or even been certified... This board is the ASUS KGPE-D16 that is quite common in Libreboot/Coreboot circles for being an AMD Opteron board that can still be purchased through retail channels and plays nicely with a free software stack.
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today awarded Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification to three devices from Vikings GmbH: the Vikings D16 Mainboard, the Vikings X200 libre-friendly laptop, and the Vikings USB Stereo Sound Adapter. The RYF certification mark means that the product meets the FSF's standards in regard to users' freedom, control over the product, and privacy.
ROSA Fresh R8.1 release updated.
Here we are happy to present the next correcting release of ROSA Fresh R8 platform by launching updated ROSA Fresh R8.1 version.
This ROSA Fresh R8.1 release is primary purposed for users who need stable LTS platform on modern hardware.
