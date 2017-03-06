FSF/GNU GNU Binutils 2.28 Released, Adds RISC-V Support Binutils 2.28 brings new options (--remove-relocations=SECTIONPATTERN and nm --with-version-strings), improvements to the ARC and PowerPC ports, Gas adds support for the RISC-V architecture, Gas also now supports the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 processors, and GNU ld also adds RISC-V support, and other new options. The RISC-V architecture support was also recently merged for the GCC 7 compiler stack.

FSF Certifies Three More Devices For Respecting Your Freedom The Free Software Foundation has announced three more devices that are certified for "respects your freedom" (RYF), including a laptop, motherboard, and USB sound adapter. But don't get too excited quite yet. The devices certified are from Vikings GmbH and include their D16 motherboard, X200 laptop, and a USB stereo sound adapter. Their D16 motherboard is flashed to run Coreboot/Libreboot but it's not the first time this board has seen such treatment or even been certified... This board is the ASUS KGPE-D16 that is quite common in Libreboot/Coreboot circles for being an AMD Opteron board that can still be purchased through retail channels and plays nicely with a free software stack.

Three devices from Vikings GmbH now FSF-certified to respect your freedom The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today awarded Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification to three devices from Vikings GmbH: the Vikings D16 Mainboard, the Vikings X200 libre-friendly laptop, and the Vikings USB Stereo Sound Adapter. The RYF certification mark means that the product meets the FSF's standards in regard to users' freedom, control over the product, and privacy.

ROSA Fresh R8.1 release updated. Here we are happy to present the next correcting release of ROSA Fresh R8 platform by launching updated ROSA Fresh R8.1 version. This ROSA Fresh R8.1 release is primary purposed for users who need stable LTS platform on modern hardware.