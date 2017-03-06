Linux Foundation Certified Engineer: Gbenga “Christopher” Adigun The Linux Foundation offers many resources for developers, users, and administrators of Linux systems. One of the most important offerings is its Linux Certification Program, which is designed to give you a way to differentiate yourself in a job market that's hungry for your skills. How well does the certification prepare you for the real world? To illustrate that, the Linux Foundation will be spotlighting some of those who have recently passed the certification examinations. These testimonials should serve to help you decide if either the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) or the Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) certification is right for you. In this installment of our series, we talk with Gbenga “Christopher” Adigun.

Arch Linux-based Manjaro 17.0 'Gellivara' now available with choice of KDE or Xfce desktops Arch is a very cool Linux distribution, but it isn't for the faint of heart. Once it is installed and running, it can be very rewarding. Unfortunately, it is the installation that can be a pain point. Yeah, installing Arch from scratch can be a good learning experience, but some folks just want to use an operating system as a tool -- not to get an education. Luckily, some distributions offer a friendlier installer with an Arch base -- the best of both worlds. One such popular Linux distro that uses Arch as a base is the wonderful Manjaro. Today, the operating system reaches version 17.0. Code-named "Gellivara," it features a refreshed settings manager, offering a more attractive design. Users can choose between two desktop environments -- Xfce and KDE. Also: Antergos 17.3 & Manjaro 17.0 Released