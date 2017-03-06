Language Selection

Linux Foundation Certified Engineer: Gbenga “Christopher” Adigun

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 7th of March 2017 03:36:12 PM Filed under
Linux
Interviews

The Linux Foundation offers many resources for developers, users, and administrators of Linux systems. One of the most important offerings is its Linux Certification Program, which is designed to give you a way to differentiate yourself in a job market that's hungry for your skills.

How well does the certification prepare you for the real world? To illustrate that, the Linux Foundation will be spotlighting some of those who have recently passed the certification examinations. These testimonials should serve to help you decide if either the Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) or the Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) certification is right for you. In this installment of our series, we talk with Gbenga “Christopher” Adigun.

Linux Foundation Certified Engineer: Gbenga “Christopher” Adigun

Arch Linux-based Manjaro 17.0 'Gellivara' now available with choice of KDE or Xfce desktops

Arch is a very cool Linux distribution, but it isn't for the faint of heart. Once it is installed and running, it can be very rewarding. Unfortunately, it is the installation that can be a pain point. Yeah, installing Arch from scratch can be a good learning experience, but some folks just want to use an operating system as a tool -- not to get an education. Luckily, some distributions offer a friendlier installer with an Arch base -- the best of both worlds. One such popular Linux distro that uses Arch as a base is the wonderful Manjaro. Today, the operating system reaches version 17.0. Code-named "Gellivara," it features a refreshed settings manager, offering a more attractive design. Users can choose between two desktop environments -- Xfce and KDE. Read more Also: Antergos 17.3 & Manjaro 17.0 Released

today's leftovers

  • Litebook Linux Laptop Launches From $249
    A new Linux laptop has been launched this week and is available to purchase from $249 in the form of the Litebook, which is equipped with a 14 inch display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Litebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core Braswell processor supported by 4 GB of RAM and loaded with an Elementary OS Linux software. Although there are a few points that that need to be discussed before you part with your hard owned cash.
  • Kernel Podcast for March 6th, 2017
    In this week’s kernel podcast: Linus Torvalds announces Linux 4.11-rc1, rants about folks not correctly leveraging linux-next, the remainder of this cycle’s merge window pulls, and announcements concerning end of life for some features.
  • Solus' Linux Driver Management Tool Enables "Always-On" Nvidia Optimus Support
    Joshua Strobl from the Solus Project has managed to publish a new weekly newsletter to inform users of the independently-developed Solus operating system about the latest developments. It would appear that Solus' development team is still working hard these days to improve the upcoming Linux Driver Management (LDM) tool, which is now capable of detecting multiple system configurations, including hybrid Intel and AMD Radeon or Intel and Nvidia GPUs, but also computers with AMD APUs by automatically configuring the graphics stack.
  • [Stable Update] 2017-03-06 – Mesa, Xorg-Server, Deepin, Tesseract, Plasma5 [Ed: #Manjaro 17.0 released]
    Some more updated Deepin, Bluez and Haskell packages round-up this update for today. Please test and give us feedback as usual
  • Latest Weekly Build of Black Lab Linux Improves Microsoft Surface Studio Support
    Black Lab Software's CEO Robert J. Dohnert is informing Softpedia today about the availability of a new weekly snapshot of the Ubuntu-based Black Lab Linux operating system. At the end of February, we informed you that Black Lab Software decided to release weekly builds of Black Lab Linux, keeping users up-to-date with the latest GNU/Linux technologies, but also patching security flaws and fixing some of the most annoying bugs.
  • 3.5-inch Skylake SBC offers 4x SATA, 4x PCIe, and 5x USB 3.0
    ADL’s Linux-friendly, 3.5-inch “ADLQ170HDS” SBC offers Intel’s 6th Gen Core CPUs with extended temp support and plenty of of SATA 3, PCIe, and USB 3.0.

today's howtos

