Mozilla News
-
A $2 Million Prize for Building a More Accessible Internet
The Internet can help a young girl in Chicago’s South Side learn how to write JavaScript. It can also keep citizens connected during a time of crisis or disaster.
But only if the Internet works as intended.
The Internet should be a public resource open and accessible to all. And, it is to many. But many people still lack reliable, affordable Internet access. And the underlying network itself is increasingly centralized, relying on infrastructure provided by a tiny handful of companies. We don’t have a failsafe if the infrastructure these companies offer is blocked or goes down.
These are significant issues. Mozilla and the National Science Foundation are committed to finding solutions by supporting bright people and big ideas across the U.S.
-
Firefox 52: Introducing Web Assembly, CSS Grid and the Grid Inspector
It is definitely an exciting time in the evolution of the web with the adoption of new standards, performance gains, better features for designers, and new tooling. Firefox 52 represents the fruition of a number of features that have been in progress for several years. While many of these will continue to evolve and improve, there’s plenty to celebrate in today’s release of Firefox.
-
Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid
Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser.
-
Lots new in Firefox, including “game-changing” support for WebAssembly
Today’s release of Firefox introduces great new features, making the browser more powerful, convenient, and secure across all your devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla News
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Huawei could partner with Samsung for a Tizen-powered smartwatch but continues financial self-sabotage
The Samsung-Huawei smartwatch. Remember when sources told us that Huawei wanted to craft a Tizen-powered smartwatch with Samsung? Well, those discussions haven’t been fruitful: there’s still no Tizen-powered Samsung-Huawei partnership smartwatch on the market. And Huawei is the holdup.
Recent comments
11 hours 18 min ago
6 days 19 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 17 hours ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 12 hours ago