Linux Graphics
Linux 4.11-rc1 + Mesa 17.1 Git Tests With AMDGPU+RadeonSI/RADV
With the Linux 4.11 merge window now closed and the RadeonSI shader cache having landed and even turned on by default, it's a great time to run some fresh benchmarks of the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack. Here are some benchmark results with the latest Mesa Git code for RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV as well as the Linux 4.11-rc1 kernel compared to Linux 4.10.
Intel Sends First Batch Of Changes To DRM-Next For Linux 4.12: 550+ Patches
Intel is off to the races in preparing their new feature material work they plan to have introduced for the Linux 4.12 kernel, even though Linux 4.11-rc1 was just introduced on Monday and thus still nearly two months until the 4.12 merge window.
With Intel's first drm-intel-next pull request as well as the drm-misc code updates also sent in by Intel DRM maintainer Daniel Vetter, there are already over 550 patches queued up for this next kernel cycle! Looks like Linux 4.12 could be big on the DRM front especially as Intel will have more pull requests, AMD might have DC/DAL and even Vega for 4.12, and Nouveau will have the newly-published Pascal acceleration code.
