Mozilla News A $2 Million Prize for Building a More Accessible Internet The Internet can help a young girl in Chicago’s South Side learn how to write JavaScript. It can also keep citizens connected during a time of crisis or disaster. But only if the Internet works as intended. The Internet should be a public resource open and accessible to all. And, it is to many. But many people still lack reliable, affordable Internet access. And the underlying network itself is increasingly centralized, relying on infrastructure provided by a tiny handful of companies. We don’t have a failsafe if the infrastructure these companies offer is blocked or goes down. These are significant issues. Mozilla and the National Science Foundation are committed to finding solutions by supporting bright people and big ideas across the U.S.

Firefox 52: Introducing Web Assembly, CSS Grid and the Grid Inspector It is definitely an exciting time in the evolution of the web with the adoption of new standards, performance gains, better features for designers, and new tooling. Firefox 52 represents the fruition of a number of features that have been in progress for several years. While many of these will continue to evolve and improve, there’s plenty to celebrate in today’s release of Firefox.

Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser.

Lots new in Firefox, including “game-changing” support for WebAssembly Today’s release of Firefox introduces great new features, making the browser more powerful, convenient, and secure across all your devices.