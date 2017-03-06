Language Selection

SUSE Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 7th of March 2017 06:07:05 PM
SUSE
  • Rolling to Leap 42.3

    The bits and pieces needed for a rolling development phase of Leap 42.3 are now up and running!

  • OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Will Be Developed In A Rolling Manner

    Ubuntu dropped their official alpha/betas long ago, Fedora 27 is dropping their alphas, and openSUSE is also shifting their development approach and will get rid of alpha and beta releases. OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 will be developed in a "rolling" manner although the release will not be a rolling-release post-release, unlike openSUSE Tumbleweed.

  • YaST development during Hack Week 15

    During this Hack Week, some of our team members invested quite some time working in YaST related projects. But, what’s even better, some people from outside the team worked also in YaST projects. Thank you guys!

Mozilla News

  • A $2 Million Prize for Building a More Accessible Internet
    The Internet can help a young girl in Chicago’s South Side learn how to write JavaScript. It can also keep citizens connected during a time of crisis or disaster. But only if the Internet works as intended. The Internet should be a public resource open and accessible to all. And, it is to many. But many people still lack reliable, affordable Internet access. And the underlying network itself is increasingly centralized, relying on infrastructure provided by a tiny handful of companies. We don’t have a failsafe if the infrastructure these companies offer is blocked or goes down. These are significant issues. Mozilla and the National Science Foundation are committed to finding solutions by supporting bright people and big ideas across the U.S.
  • Firefox 52: Introducing Web Assembly, CSS Grid and the Grid Inspector
    It is definitely an exciting time in the evolution of the web with the adoption of new standards, performance gains, better features for designers, and new tooling. Firefox 52 represents the fruition of a number of features that have been in progress for several years. While many of these will continue to evolve and improve, there’s plenty to celebrate in today’s release of Firefox.
  • Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid
    Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser.
  • Lots new in Firefox, including “game-changing” support for WebAssembly
    Today’s release of Firefox introduces great new features, making the browser more powerful, convenient, and secure across all your devices.

Android Leftovers

Today in Techrights

Huawei could partner with Samsung for a Tizen-powered smartwatch but continues financial self-sabotage

The Samsung-Huawei smartwatch. Remember when sources told us that Huawei wanted to craft a Tizen-powered smartwatch with Samsung? Well, those discussions haven’t been fruitful: there’s still no Tizen-powered Samsung-Huawei partnership smartwatch on the market. And Huawei is the holdup. Read more

