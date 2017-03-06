SUSE Leftovers
Rolling to Leap 42.3
The bits and pieces needed for a rolling development phase of Leap 42.3 are now up and running!
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Will Be Developed In A Rolling Manner
Ubuntu dropped their official alpha/betas long ago, Fedora 27 is dropping their alphas, and openSUSE is also shifting their development approach and will get rid of alpha and beta releases. OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 will be developed in a "rolling" manner although the release will not be a rolling-release post-release, unlike openSUSE Tumbleweed.
YaST development during Hack Week 15
During this Hack Week, some of our team members invested quite some time working in YaST related projects. But, what’s even better, some people from outside the team worked also in YaST projects. Thank you guys!
