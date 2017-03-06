Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid
Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser.
Perhaps most exciting about Firefox 52 is the WebAssembly support is present. Firefox 52 also warns about non-secure HTTP pages with logins, Strict Secure Cookies support, a number of security fixes, dropped support for NPAPI besides Adobe Flash (a.k.a. no more Silverlight/Java/Acrobat support), download improvements, improved security for screen sharing, CSS Grid Layout support, and more.
Also:
