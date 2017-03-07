Review: Samsung Chromebook Plus has a display and build worthy of Android apps [Video]
Over the past year, Chrome OS has evolved in huge ways, but most drastically with the addition of Android apps. The matching hardware, conversely, hasn’t changed that much. We’ve had some Chromebooks like the Acer R13 which nailed the 2-in-1 form factor, but nothing we’d call revolutionary.
That changed as the calendar flipped over to 2017. At CES 2017 we got a couple of new Chromebooks including the ASUS C302A, and two new models from Samsung. In this review, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Samsung Chromebook Plus.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid
Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser. Perhaps most exciting about Firefox 52 is the WebAssembly support is present. Firefox 52 also warns about non-secure HTTP pages with logins, Strict Secure Cookies support, a number of security fixes, dropped support for NPAPI besides Adobe Flash (a.k.a. no more Silverlight/Java/Acrobat support), download improvements, improved security for screen sharing, CSS Grid Layout support, and more. Also: Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Removes NPAPI Plugins Other Than Flash (Java, Silverlight)
SUSE Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Mozilla News
Recent comments
17 hours 18 min ago
1 week 1 hour ago
1 week 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 23 hours ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
20 weeks 18 hours ago