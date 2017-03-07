Tails 2.11 Anonymous Live CD Is the Last to Support the I2P Anonymizing Network
The development team behind the popular Tails amnesic incognito live system based on Debian GNU/Linux, which ex-CIA employee Edward Snowden used to stay hidden online, announced today the general availability of Tails 2.11.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Security Fixes, CSS Grid
Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 52.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser. Perhaps most exciting about Firefox 52 is the WebAssembly support is present. Firefox 52 also warns about non-secure HTTP pages with logins, Strict Secure Cookies support, a number of security fixes, dropped support for NPAPI besides Adobe Flash (a.k.a. no more Silverlight/Java/Acrobat support), download improvements, improved security for screen sharing, CSS Grid Layout support, and more. Also: Firefox 52 Released With WebAssembly Support, Removes NPAPI Plugins Other Than Flash (Java, Silverlight)
SUSE Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Mozilla News
Recent comments
17 hours 18 min ago
1 week 1 hour ago
1 week 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 23 hours ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
20 weeks 18 hours ago