News
Kubuntu 17.04, KDE Plasma 5.9 and KDE Plasma 5.10

  • Kubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Is Shipping with KDE Plasma 5.9 and Folder View Mode
    Clive Johnston from the Kubuntu team announced recently that the latest KDE Plasma 5.9.3 desktop environment landed in the software repositories of the upcoming Kubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system. Until a few days ago, the KDE Plasma 5.9.3 packages were lying in the "proposed" repos of Kubuntu 17.04, but they were finally pushed to the main channel for early adopters to be able to update their installations. KDE Plasma 5.9.3 is the third maintenance update to the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment.
  • What’s up for 5.10?
    A feature I teasered in my last blog post is media controls on the lock screen. The patch has now landed and will be part of the next Plasma release, 5.10, to be released end of May.
  • Some Of The Changes Coming To KDE Plasma 5.10
    KDE developer Kai Uwe has provided a look at some of the new features coming for Plasma 5.10, including some screenshots. Some of the changes coming to KDE Plasma 5.10 include media controls being added to the lock screen, PowerDevil power management can now pause media players automatically before sleeping a computer, file manager jump list actions have been improved, the folder view will be the default desktop containment, improvements to the folder view, interactive notification previews, context menu enhancements, and more.

Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Distro Now Available for PINE64 Single-Board Computers

The Q4OS development team is pleased to inform Softpedia today about the general availability of a brand-new edition of their Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for PINE64 boards. Q4OS is a lightweight distro built around the old-school Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE), an open-source initiative that tries to keep the spirit of the KDE 3.5 desktop environment alive across all GNU/Linux distributions, and while it's been engineered to run on 32-bit and 64-bit PCs, there are also Raspberry Pi builds available. Read more

Security News

  • Put down the coffee, stop slacking your app chaps or whatever – and patch Wordpress
    The 4.7.3 update comes just days after WordPress admins were alerted to a separate security crisis in NextGEN Gallery, a WordPress plugin vulnerable to SQL injection attacks.
  • WordPress 4.7.3 Updates for Six Security Issues
    The open-source WordPress blogging and content management system fixes six vulnerabilities, including three Cross Site Scripting flaws. The open-source WordPress blogging and content management system (CMS) released a new incremental version on March 6, providing users with six new security patches and 39 bug fixes. The new WordPress 4.7.3 update is the third security update for WordPress so far in 2017, following the 4.7.2 update on Jan. 26 and the 4.7.1 update on Jan. 12.
  • New Stable CloudLinux 7 Kernel Update Released to Patch Multiple Security Issues
    CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi announced today, March 7, 2017, the immediate availability of a new stable kernel update for the CloudLinux 7 operating system series. The updated CloudLinux 7 kernel was bumped to version 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.39 and is here to address a bunch of security vulnerabilities discovered recently. First of all, you should know that this new kernel replaces the 3.10.0-427.18.2.lve1.4.38 build that many of you have installed, and can be downloaded from CloudLinux's stable repository.
  • Frankfurt used as remote hacking base for the CIA: WikiLeaks
    WikiLeaks documents reveal CIA agents were given cover identities and diplomatic passports to enter the country. The base was used to develop hacking tools as part of the CIA's massive digital arsenal.
  • Wikileaks reveals how CIA is targeting your iPhone, Android, and smart TV
    Wikileaks just dropped a massive collection of information detailing how the US government is attacking the devices that many of us use every single day in an effort to gain intel for its own purposes. Tactics for breaching iPhones, iPads, Android devices, PCs, routers, and even smart TVs are included in the leak, which has some serious privacy and security implications if even a fraction of it proves to be accurate.
  • WikiLeaks publishes massive trove of CIA spying files in 'Vault 7' release
    WikiLeaks has published a huge trove of what appear to be CIA spying secrets. The files are the most comprehensive release of US spying files ever made public, according to Julian Assange. In all, there are 8,761 documents that account for "the entire hacking capacity of the CIA", Mr Assange claimed in a release, and the trove is just the first of a series of "Vault 7" leaks. Already, the files include far more pages than the Snowden files that exposed the vast hacking power of the NSA and other agencies.
  • Wikileaks posts alleged trove of CIA hacking tools
  • WikiLeaks' CIA document dump shows agency can compromise Android, TVs
    WikiLeaks has released more than 8,700 documents it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence, with some of the leaks saying the agency had 24 "weaponized" and previously undisclosed exploits for the Android operating system as of 2016.

Linux Mint Debian Edition A Spinoff To The Main Edition

Linux Mint Debian Edition(or LMDE) is a Linux distro which is based on Debian. The main edition of Linux mint is based on Ubuntu which itself is based on Debian. Debian is one of the oldest and most stable Linux distros out there but it’s made for general use and is not recommended for complete newbies to Linux. So Ubuntu takes the Debian code and forks it for ease of access and the main Linux Mint distro takes the Ubuntu code and tries to make it more polished and very beginner friendly. The LMDE skips the Ubuntu part and directly uses Debian code. Read more

