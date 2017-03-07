How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard

I was lucky enough to get a Raspberry Pi 2B with a 7-inch display for Christmas last year. I immediately had a plan for how to us it: I would make a home dashboard to show some useful information that is readable from around the living room.

Does your open source project need a president?

Recently I was lucky enough to be invited to attend the Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit. The event was stacked with many of the people I consider mentors, friends, and definitely leaders in the various open source and free software communities that I participate in. I was able to observe the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee meeting while there, and was impressed at the way they worked toward consensus where possible. It reminded me of the OpenStack Technical Committee in its make-up of well-spoken technical individuals who care about their users and stand up for the technical excellence of their foundations' activities.

Nvidia’s new Jetson TX2 module runs Linux on Tegra Parker

Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 COM runs Linux4Tegra on a hexa-core Tegra Parker SoC with Pascal graphics, offering twice the performance and/or efficiency of the TX1. Nvidia announced its third-generation Nvidia Jetson computer-on-module with claims of offering twice the performance in high-power mode or twice the power efficiency in low-power mode compared to the previous Tegra X1 based Jetson TX1. The Linux4Tegra-driven Jetson TX2 module is available Mar. 14 as part of a $599 developers kit ($299 for educational institutions), and will ship on its own in the second quarter for $399 in quantity. Nvidia also announced a new version 3.0 of its Linux-based JetPack SDK for its Jetson COMs. Also: NVIDIA Announces The Jetson TX2, Powered By NVIDIA's "Denver 2" CPU & Pascal Graphics