Nvidia’s new Jetson TX2 module runs Linux on Tegra Parker
Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 COM runs Linux4Tegra on a hexa-core Tegra Parker SoC with Pascal graphics, offering twice the performance and/or efficiency of the TX1.
Nvidia announced its third-generation Nvidia Jetson computer-on-module with claims of offering twice the performance in high-power mode or twice the power efficiency in low-power mode compared to the previous Tegra X1 based Jetson TX1. The Linux4Tegra-driven Jetson TX2 module is available Mar. 14 as part of a $599 developers kit ($299 for educational institutions), and will ship on its own in the second quarter for $399 in quantity. Nvidia also announced a new version 3.0 of its Linux-based JetPack SDK for its Jetson COMs.
Also: NVIDIA Announces The Jetson TX2, Powered By NVIDIA's "Denver 2" CPU & Pascal Graphics
