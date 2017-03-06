Leftovers: Software
4 tools to download any file using command line in Linux
There are many times when you want a file on your Linux server from Internet or FTP server and you are on command line terminal! When using GUI of Linux, its easy to get file by using browsers but for command line its little bit difficult.
Samba 4.6.0 Available for Download
Samba 4.6 Supports Uploading of Printer Drivers from Windows 10 Clients, More
Samba 4.6 has been released today as the new stable series of the popular and open-source re-implementation of the SMB/CIFS networking protocol for providing fast file and print services on UNIX-like systems.
OBS Studio livestreaming and recording application updated, plenty of bug fixes
Google Cloud Container Builder is here for all of your Docker builds
The Google Cloud Container Builder is finally here! Creating Docker containers is easier than ever thanks to this new Google tool.
Containers make the world go round, whether it’s shipping goods from China or making cat videos on YouTube work properly on your smartphone. Yesterday, Google announced that their Cloud Container Builder is finally available for general use after a year of running the Google App Engine behind “gcloud app deploy”. Now you can build your Docker containers right in the Google Cloud Platform!
Google Cloud Container Builder: a fast and flexible way to package your software
Container Builder is not just a Docker builder, but rather a composable ecosystem that allows you to use any build steps that you wish. We have open-sourced builders for common languages and tasks like npm, git, go and the gcloud command line interface. Many images on DockerHub like Maven, Gradle and Bazel work out of the box. By composing your custom build steps, you can run unit tests with your build, reduce the size of your final image by rebaking your built image onto a leaner base image and removing build and test tooling and much more.
German schools turn to open source cloud eLearning
Schools and vocational colleges in Cologne, Aachen, Essen and other towns are using open source-based cloud eLearning and collaboration software. The cloud service, Ucloud4schools, is based on the NextCloud open source cloud services solution.
Albanian open source advocates target elections
Free and open source software advocates in Albania are going to ask candidates in the June parliamentary elections about their plans for free software. The campaign will be kicked off by Open Labs later this month. The free software advocacy group will aggregate questions and answers on their campaign website.
Microsoft’s browsers are shedding users, new Firefox for Ubuntu, Firefox axes Windows XP support
