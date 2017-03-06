Language Selection

Albanian open source advocates target elections

Free and open source software advocates in Albania are going to ask candidates in the June parliamentary elections about their plans for free software. The campaign will be kicked off by Open Labs later this month. The free software advocacy group will aggregate questions and answers on their campaign website.

German schools turn to open source cloud eLearning

Schools and vocational colleges in Cologne, Aachen, Essen and other towns are using open source-based cloud eLearning and collaboration software. The cloud service, Ucloud4schools, is based on the NextCloud open source cloud services solution. Read more

Albanian open source advocates target elections

Microsoft’s browsers are shedding users, new Firefox for Ubuntu, Firefox axes Windows XP support

