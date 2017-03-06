German schools turn to open source cloud eLearning
Schools and vocational colleges in Cologne, Aachen, Essen and other towns are using open source-based cloud eLearning and collaboration software. The cloud service, Ucloud4schools, is based on the NextCloud open source cloud services solution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
German schools turn to open source cloud eLearning
Schools and vocational colleges in Cologne, Aachen, Essen and other towns are using open source-based cloud eLearning and collaboration software. The cloud service, Ucloud4schools, is based on the NextCloud open source cloud services solution.
Albanian open source advocates target elections
Free and open source software advocates in Albania are going to ask candidates in the June parliamentary elections about their plans for free software. The campaign will be kicked off by Open Labs later this month. The free software advocacy group will aggregate questions and answers on their campaign website.
Microsoft’s browsers are shedding users, new Firefox for Ubuntu, Firefox axes Windows XP support
Leftovers: Software
Recent comments
4 hours 9 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 week 13 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 5 hours ago
18 weeks 2 days ago