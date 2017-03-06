Microsoft Pays GPL Foes, Free Software Talks GPL, GPL Violator Pays the Linux Foundation
Microsoft integrates Black Duck open-source tools with Visual Studio [Ed: Microsoft again pays its proxy Black Duck which helps attack the GPL]
Free Software Directory meeting recap for March 3rd, 2017
This week we returned to clearing the backlog of approved entries. During the meeting we were joined by a developer looking to discuss the licensing of their software developed under contract with an institution of higher learning. The issue of license compatibility came up and we talked about how GPLv2 or later can upgrade to GPLv3. All the while we plugged away at the backlog getting it to drop somewhat over the course of the meeting.
VMWare joins the Linux Foundation as a Gold Member
VMware, the company known for changing the datacenter landscape with virtualization, has joined the Linux Foundation as a Gold member. This is the second highest membership tier at The Linux Foundation.
German schools turn to open source cloud eLearning
Schools and vocational colleges in Cologne, Aachen, Essen and other towns are using open source-based cloud eLearning and collaboration software. The cloud service, Ucloud4schools, is based on the NextCloud open source cloud services solution.
Albanian open source advocates target elections
Free and open source software advocates in Albania are going to ask candidates in the June parliamentary elections about their plans for free software. The campaign will be kicked off by Open Labs later this month. The free software advocacy group will aggregate questions and answers on their campaign website.
Microsoft’s browsers are shedding users, new Firefox for Ubuntu, Firefox axes Windows XP support
Leftovers: Software
