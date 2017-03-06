Not long ago Manjaro released the previous version named 'Fringilla' which was a great success. With growing number of users day by day, developer team released latest version named Manjaro 17.0 'Gellivara' few hours ago. Manjaro 17.0 is released in both official flavors i.e. KDE and Xfce.

The KDE flavor of Manjaro ships with plasma desktop 5.9, KDE apps 16.12.3 and framework 5.31. While the flagship flavor of Manjaro which is Xfce also received lot of love from the team. Manjaro 17.0 ships with Xfce 4.12 with an undoubtedly polished and well maintained user interface. The team spent quite a time of enhancing user interface and window manager. Some of the themes are updated as well as new themes are designed for the release.