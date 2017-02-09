Games for GNU/Linux
-
Caveman Warriors, a surprisingly good 1-4 player action platformer needs help on Kickstarter
The developers of Caveman Warriors [Kickstarter Link] sent in a copy of their in-development 1-4 player action platformer and it's really quite good.
I also got them to update their gamejolt page with a Linux demo today, so go check it out.
-
Crusader Kings 2: Monks and Mystics, now available
The latest expansion to the sprawling medieval grand strategy game has been released. Secret societies and orders are at the forefront of this one and, as always, a big free patch has arrived to all owners of the base game.
-
Streets of Rogue will finally release on Steam this Friday, come see the new trailer
-
VoidExpanse has a new expansion named Pariahs’ Bane with an entirely new faction, plus a big patch
The open-world space action-RPG VoidExpanse [Steam, Official Site] has grown bigger with a new expansion named Pariahs’ Bane which adds a bunch of new shiny content.
-
Lambs on the Road, a post-apocalyptic platformer survival game will see Linux support
Lambs on the Road [Official Site], a post-apocalyptic platformer survival game is coming to Linux and it looks pretty decent.
-
There's a fork of Wine-Staging that allows you to play Overwatch on Linux, still needs work
It seems someone has forked Wine-Staging adding in all the needed patches for Overwatch to work, so I tested it out.
Thanks to Lutris already having this special Wine build available for use, I decided to borrow my girlfriend's copy of Overwatch to see how far it will go.
-
Some thoughts on Blueprint Tycoon, the resource management sim
I'm going to be honest, this is not the game I thought it was going to be. It feels quite a bit like a city builder when you first get learning through the tutorial sections.
It's surprisingly easy to get to grips with, even if it may seem a little intimidating. The more I played of it, the more it felt like a simple version of Factorio. That's how I can best describe it, right down to requiring red vials for research it seems to have a lot of similarities in the main mechanics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome OS Has Double the Marketshare of Regular Linux in USA
StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%.
Laptops With GNU/Linux Preinstalled
A Look at HASSbian: Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
One of the things that I really love about the Raspberry Pi and other pi boards is their ability to support all kinds of custom home automation solutions. You can make it interface will all sorts of things today, from your living lights to your Plex server. I can across the HASSbian operating system for the Raspberry Pi, and had a look at it running my Raspberry Pi 3. HASSbian is a Raspberry Pi image based on Raspbian that has been customized for an easy installation of the Home Assistant software. Home Assistant is open source software for automating actions in response to defined trigger events detected on your home network or internet services. Home Assistant supports connecting to a wide range of services and devices, which is all customized through a configuration file. Some of the more interesting components of Home Assistant for me include monitoring Plex, Chromecast, and FireTV, interaction with IFTTT, Amazon Echo, MQTT, and Kodi media player, and support for EcoBee, Nest, and GPIO for the Raspberry Pi. More Raspberry Pi:
Why Using Open Source Software Helps Companies Stay Flexible and Innovate
Companies that use Open Source Software (OSS) find that it offers the most flexibility of any third-party software alternative. You are, for example, never locked into a vendor, their costs, their buying structures, or their re-distribution terms. Open Source enables vendor independence. In addition, using OSS speeds development, lowers costs, and keeps companies on the cutting edge of technology by facilitating innovation. Open source communities provide a low-cost medium for incubation and testing of new capabilities. While open source ecosystems direct ownership and accountability back to the development teams.
Recent comments
8 hours 23 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 9 hours ago
18 weeks 2 days ago