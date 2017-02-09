StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%.

A Look at HASSbian: Raspberry Pi for Home Automation One of the things that I really love about the Raspberry Pi and other pi boards is their ability to support all kinds of custom home automation solutions. You can make it interface will all sorts of things today, from your living lights to your Plex server. I can across the HASSbian operating system for the Raspberry Pi, and had a look at it running my Raspberry Pi 3. HASSbian is a Raspberry Pi image based on Raspbian that has been customized for an easy installation of the Home Assistant software. Home Assistant is open source software for automating actions in response to defined trigger events detected on your home network or internet services. Home Assistant supports connecting to a wide range of services and devices, which is all customized through a configuration file. Some of the more interesting components of Home Assistant for me include monitoring Plex, Chromecast, and FireTV, interaction with IFTTT, Amazon Echo, MQTT, and Kodi media player, and support for EcoBee, Nest, and GPIO for the Raspberry Pi. More Raspberry Pi: Better Linux Through Coloring Many network-aware systems use Linux somewhere — one big example is pretty much every Raspberry Pi based project. How much do you think about security when you deploy a Pi? There is a superior security system available for Linux (including most versions you’d use on the Pi) called SELinux. The added letters on the front are for “Security-Enhanced” and this project was originally started by the NSA and RedHat. RedHat actually has — no kidding — a coloring book that helps explain some of the basic concepts.