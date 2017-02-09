today's leftovers
-
What Drives Linux Guru Wim Coekaerts? Have Fun, Build Things People Will Use [Ed: I'm sorry, but Wim Coekaerts is not a "Linux" guru; he sold his soul to Microsoft, which does this]
When Wim Coekaerts is solving problems and building things, he’s happy. When he’s not, he’s not.
In his long career, he’s found joy working on early database appliances, and later guiding Oracle’s effort to make Linux, the open source operating system he’d played with since his school days in Belgium, its OS of record. Now, “Linux has become the operating system of the cloud,” Coekearts says, so he sees lots more fun on the horizon.
-
How an amateur opera singer uses MuseScore
-
From dotCloud to Docker
-
How to Easily Hide Files and Folders in Linux
-
Call Ansible or Ansible Playbooks without an inventory
-
Canonical Launches New Ubuntu Tutorials Website
-
openSUSE Developers Implement Rolling Development Phase of openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Project's Ludwig Nussel is announcing today that the rolling development phase of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system is now up and running.
What this means exactly is that the download server will also serve development builds of openSUSE Leap 42.3 if they are good enough for testing, besides the latest OBS builds. However, you should know that this doesn't mean that openSUSE Leap 42.3 will follow a rolling release model because that's what openSUSE Tumbleweed is designed for.
"That means just like with Tumbleweed, the download server doesn't just serve the latest build OBS produces. A build only shows up there if the automated testing results of openQA are sufficiently green. So from now on until the gold master zypper dup will update step by step to the final 42.3," explains Ludwig Nussel in the announcement.
-
Equity Perception: Analyst’s Indicator Review for Unum Group (UNM), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux on quad Cortex-A53 Snapdragon
F&S unveiled a Linux-ready “armStone A53SD” Pico-ITX SBC with a Snapdragon 410E, up to 8GB LPDDR3 and 32GB eMMC, plus Ethernet, WiFi, BT, and 4x USB ports.
F&S Elektronik Systeme is expanding its line of armStone-branded Pico-ITX boards, including its i.MX6-based ArmStone A9-v2, with an armStone A53SD SBC that employs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410E. Other Snadragon 410E embedded boards include Inforce Computing’s Inforce 6309L SBC and Inforce 6301 COM.
-
Firefox 52 Brings WebAssembly and Security fixes
Mozilla patches Firefox for 28 different vulnerabilities, with seven rated as having critical impact.
Mozilla released Firefox 52 on March 7, providing users of the open-source web browser with new features as well well as patches for 28 security vulnerabilities. The Firefox 52 release is the second major milestone release of Firefox in 2017 so far, following the Firefox 51 milestone that debuted on Jan. 24.
-
Firefox 52 Released with WebAssembly Support, Enhanced Sync
Mozilla Firefox 52 has been released and is now available to download. Among new features in Firefox 52 is support for WebAssembly. Mozilla describes this as “an emerging standard that brings near-native performance to Web-based games, apps, and software libraries without the use of plugins.”
-
Establishing a Clean Software Baseline for Open Source License Compliance
One of a company’s first challenges when starting an open source compliance program is to find exactly which open source software is already in use and under which licenses it is available.
This initial auditing process is often described as establishing a clean compliance baseline for your product or software portfolio. This is an intensive activity over a period of time that can extend for months, depending on how soon you started the compliance activities in parallel to the development activities.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome OS Has Double the Marketshare of Regular Linux in USA
StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%.
Laptops With GNU/Linux Preinstalled
A Look at HASSbian: Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
One of the things that I really love about the Raspberry Pi and other pi boards is their ability to support all kinds of custom home automation solutions. You can make it interface will all sorts of things today, from your living lights to your Plex server. I can across the HASSbian operating system for the Raspberry Pi, and had a look at it running my Raspberry Pi 3. HASSbian is a Raspberry Pi image based on Raspbian that has been customized for an easy installation of the Home Assistant software. Home Assistant is open source software for automating actions in response to defined trigger events detected on your home network or internet services. Home Assistant supports connecting to a wide range of services and devices, which is all customized through a configuration file. Some of the more interesting components of Home Assistant for me include monitoring Plex, Chromecast, and FireTV, interaction with IFTTT, Amazon Echo, MQTT, and Kodi media player, and support for EcoBee, Nest, and GPIO for the Raspberry Pi. More Raspberry Pi:
Why Using Open Source Software Helps Companies Stay Flexible and Innovate
Companies that use Open Source Software (OSS) find that it offers the most flexibility of any third-party software alternative. You are, for example, never locked into a vendor, their costs, their buying structures, or their re-distribution terms. Open Source enables vendor independence. In addition, using OSS speeds development, lowers costs, and keeps companies on the cutting edge of technology by facilitating innovation. Open source communities provide a low-cost medium for incubation and testing of new capabilities. While open source ecosystems direct ownership and accountability back to the development teams.
Recent comments
8 hours 23 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 9 hours ago
18 weeks 2 days ago