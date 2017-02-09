5 Best Privacy Centric Linux Distributions
Are you worried about your privacy and/or security on the Internet? Well, you should be if you’re not. In this age, there are many reasons that should make you think twice about your privacy and security online. Security includes keeping safe from prying eyes looking to sniff data or identity for fraudulent activities. For the average user, keeping an updated version of your favorite Linux distro should be good enough. That is Ubuntu, Fedora, SUSE and all your usual distros should be quite ok so long as you’re keeping them updated. You can also employ tools such as Tor and OpenPGP to raise your level of security. Trust me, your everyday distro does a whole lot better at security than Windows and MacOS do offer especially when it comes to most malware, viruses and spyware.
Chrome OS Has Double the Marketshare of Regular Linux in USA
StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%.
A Look at HASSbian: Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
One of the things that I really love about the Raspberry Pi and other pi boards is their ability to support all kinds of custom home automation solutions. You can make it interface will all sorts of things today, from your living lights to your Plex server. I can across the HASSbian operating system for the Raspberry Pi, and had a look at it running my Raspberry Pi 3. HASSbian is a Raspberry Pi image based on Raspbian that has been customized for an easy installation of the Home Assistant software. Home Assistant is open source software for automating actions in response to defined trigger events detected on your home network or internet services. Home Assistant supports connecting to a wide range of services and devices, which is all customized through a configuration file. Some of the more interesting components of Home Assistant for me include monitoring Plex, Chromecast, and FireTV, interaction with IFTTT, Amazon Echo, MQTT, and Kodi media player, and support for EcoBee, Nest, and GPIO for the Raspberry Pi. More Raspberry Pi:
Why Using Open Source Software Helps Companies Stay Flexible and Innovate
Companies that use Open Source Software (OSS) find that it offers the most flexibility of any third-party software alternative. You are, for example, never locked into a vendor, their costs, their buying structures, or their re-distribution terms. Open Source enables vendor independence. In addition, using OSS speeds development, lowers costs, and keeps companies on the cutting edge of technology by facilitating innovation. Open source communities provide a low-cost medium for incubation and testing of new capabilities. While open source ecosystems direct ownership and accountability back to the development teams.
