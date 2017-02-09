Android Leftovers
-
New Android Wear watch collection w/ Android Pay is coming from Movado this year
-
Huawei's just changed the way you'll use Android
One of the perils of launching a clever new feature at the zoo called Mobile World Congress is that clever new things get lost in the noise.
With its P10, one of the three main flagships launched at the show, Huawei quietly introduced a new feature that few people even noticed. It's abolished the Navigation Bar by incorporating the three main functions into a sensor button. In the small world of mobile UX, this is big news; since the Navigation Bar has barely changed over almost a decade. As I've discovered, this changes how you use Android quite significantly. To see why, let's recap how two billion people have grappled with Android so far.
-
Leak reveals three exciting new features for Android 8.0
-
Android 8.0 'O' -- what we know so far
-
The best and worst things about Android Wear 2.0
Google spent several extra months on the Android Wear 2.0 update after delaying its release last fall. Now the latest version of Google’s wearable platform has debuted on two new smartwatches, and it’s about to roll out to many of the older devices. Has Google done what it needs to make smartwatches work? Not so much. Google definitely fixed some things in Wear 2.0, but it also broke other things. Here are the best and worst things about Wear 2.0
-
Android Security Bulletin Released For March 2017
-
WikiLeaks’ CIA document dump shows agency can compromise Android and smart TVs
-
Hundreds of millions of Android users at risk, according to CIA docs released by WikiLeaks
-
Windows, iOS, Android, Samsung, Linux under threat after Vault 7 dump
-
A five star review and the ads go away: How trojan Android apps are tricking users into giving good reviews
-
Android gets patches for critical OpenSSL, media server and kernel driver flaws
-
Google accused of anti-competitive Android tactics by 'Open Internet Project'
-
Google Faces New EU Complaint Over Android
-
How to unlock Android's secret menu
-
Samsung Galaxy S8 color options and pricing leaks
-
AT&T Galaxy S7 Active is being updated to Android 7.0 Nougat
-
Android 7.0 Nougat is rolling out to the Verizon Moto Z Play
-
Belgium, meet Android Pay
-
Android Nougat Now on 2.8 Percent of Active Devices, Sees Significant Growth
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Best Privacy Centric Linux Distributions
Are you worried about your privacy and/or security on the Internet? Well, you should be if you’re not. In this age, there are many reasons that should make you think twice about your privacy and security online. Security includes keeping safe from prying eyes looking to sniff data or identity for fraudulent activities. For the average user, keeping an updated version of your favorite Linux distro should be good enough. That is Ubuntu, Fedora, SUSE and all your usual distros should be quite ok so long as you’re keeping them updated. You can also employ tools such as Tor and OpenPGP to raise your level of security. Trust me, your everyday distro does a whole lot better at security than Windows and MacOS do offer especially when it comes to most malware, viruses and spyware.
today's leftovers
Chrome OS Has Double the Marketshare of Regular Linux in USA
StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%.
Laptops With GNU/Linux Preinstalled
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 hour ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 12 hours ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 3 days ago