5 Best Privacy Centric Linux Distributions

Are you worried about your privacy and/or security on the Internet? Well, you should be if you’re not. In this age, there are many reasons that should make you think twice about your privacy and security online. Security includes keeping safe from prying eyes looking to sniff data or identity for fraudulent activities. For the average user, keeping an updated version of your favorite Linux distro should be good enough. That is Ubuntu, Fedora, SUSE and all your usual distros should be quite ok so long as you’re keeping them updated. You can also employ tools such as Tor and OpenPGP to raise your level of security. Trust me, your everyday distro does a whole lot better at security than Windows and MacOS do offer especially when it comes to most malware, viruses and spyware. Read more

today's leftovers

  • What Drives Linux Guru Wim Coekaerts? Have Fun, Build Things People Will Use [Ed: I'm sorry, but Wim Coekaerts is not a "Linux" guru; he sold his soul to Microsoft, which does this]
    When Wim Coekaerts is solving problems and building things, he’s happy. When he’s not, he’s not. In his long career, he’s found joy working on early database appliances, and later guiding Oracle’s effort to make Linux, the open source operating system he’d played with since his school days in Belgium, its OS of record. Now, “Linux has become the operating system of the cloud,” Coekearts says, so he sees lots more fun on the horizon.
  • How an amateur opera singer uses MuseScore
  • From dotCloud to Docker
  • How to Easily Hide Files and Folders in Linux
  • Call Ansible or Ansible Playbooks without an inventory
  • Canonical Launches New Ubuntu Tutorials Website
  • openSUSE Developers Implement Rolling Development Phase of openSUSE Leap 42.3
    openSUSE Project's Ludwig Nussel is announcing today that the rolling development phase of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system is now up and running. What this means exactly is that the download server will also serve development builds of openSUSE Leap 42.3 if they are good enough for testing, besides the latest OBS builds. However, you should know that this doesn't mean that openSUSE Leap 42.3 will follow a rolling release model because that's what openSUSE Tumbleweed is designed for. "That means just like with Tumbleweed, the download server doesn't just serve the latest build OBS produces. A build only shows up there if the automated testing results of openQA are sufficiently green. So from now on until the gold master zypper dup will update step by step to the final 42.3," explains Ludwig Nussel in the announcement.
  • Equity Perception: Analyst’s Indicator Review for Unum Group (UNM), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
  • Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux on quad Cortex-A53 Snapdragon
    F&S unveiled a Linux-ready “armStone A53SD” Pico-ITX SBC with a Snapdragon 410E, up to 8GB LPDDR3 and 32GB eMMC, plus Ethernet, WiFi, BT, and 4x USB ports. F&S Elektronik Systeme is expanding its line of armStone-branded Pico-ITX boards, including its i.MX6-based ArmStone A9-v2, with an armStone A53SD SBC that employs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410E. Other Snadragon 410E embedded boards include Inforce Computing’s Inforce 6309L SBC and Inforce 6301 COM.
  • Firefox 52 Brings WebAssembly and Security fixes
    Mozilla patches Firefox for 28 different vulnerabilities, with seven rated as having critical impact. Mozilla released Firefox 52 on March 7, providing users of the open-source web browser with new features as well well as patches for 28 security vulnerabilities. The Firefox 52 release is the second major milestone release of Firefox in 2017 so far, following the Firefox 51 milestone that debuted on Jan. 24.
  • Firefox 52 Released with WebAssembly Support, Enhanced Sync
    Mozilla Firefox 52 has been released and is now available to download. Among new features in Firefox 52 is support for WebAssembly. Mozilla describes this as “an emerging standard that brings near-native performance to Web-based games, apps, and software libraries without the use of plugins.”
  • Establishing a Clean Software Baseline for Open Source License Compliance
    One of a company’s first challenges when starting an open source compliance program is to find exactly which open source software is already in use and under which licenses it is available. This initial auditing process is often described as establishing a clean compliance baseline for your product or software portfolio. This is an intensive activity over a period of time that can extend for months, depending on how soon you started the compliance activities in parallel to the development activities.

Chrome OS Has Double the Marketshare of Regular Linux in USA

StatCounter’s desktop OS report for February 2017 puts Chrome OS usage at 3.36% versus 1.47% for Linux. This means more that Chrome OS has double the marketshare of traditional Linux desktops in the US, with millions of web surfers happily browsing from Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases. Chrome OS usage is up by over 50% compared to the previous year, when the thin-client OS hit a then-high of 2.02%. Read more

Laptops With GNU/Linux Preinstalled

  • Linux-toting Pinebook still imminent: get MacBook Air looks on a microbudget
    Good news for those hunting for a budget laptop – the incredibly cheap, Linux-powered Pinebook is apparently still on the cards, even though it wasn’t released last month as the makers intended. The reason the Pinebook has stoked a good deal of excitement is because it’s an ARM-based Linux notebook, with the 11.6-inch version priced at just $89 (around £75, AU$120). There’s also a 14-inch version, which isn’t much more at $99 (around £80, AU$130). As mentioned, it should have been out in February – but nothing appeared, and nothing was heard from the manufacturer either.
  • Here Is An elementary OS Powered Linux Laptop BUT…
    Year of the Linux desktop might not have arrived, but the year of Linux laptop is certainly here. Only a few weeks back we saw a dedicated laptop specially tweaked for KDE Neon. Today we have got a new laptop series running elementary OS by default. elementary OS is a Linux distribution mostly focused on the design element. This aesthetic OS is often considered the best Linux distribution that looks like MacOS.

