Wine Staging Release 2.3
Release 2.3
The Wine Staging release 2.3 is now available.
Wine-Staging 2.3 released, has some minor CSMT improvements
For those that don't quite understand: Wine is a way to run Windows games and applications on Linux. Wine-Staging is the development area for features to make their way into future versions of stable Wine.
Wine-Staging 2.3 Still Tuning Direct3D CSMT
The developers behind the Wine-Staging tree that carries various experimental patches atop the latest upstream Wine repository for running Windows programs on Linux/macOS have announced their newest bi-weekly build.
Wine Staging 2.3 Implements ECB Mode in Bcrypt, Adds Minor CSMT Improvements
Coming hot on the heels of last week's Wine 2.3 development release, Wine Staging 2.3 is now available for those who fancy installing Windows applications and games on their GNU/Linux distributions.
As you might know, Wine Staging is a special fork of Wine that promises to offer gamers a unique feature called CSMT (Command-Stream Multi-Threading), which dramatically improves their gaming experience. So if you are serious about gaming on Linux and you want to play some Windows games, you need to install Wine Staging.
