Leftovers: Software Todo.txt Indicator for Ubuntu Helps You Get Stuff Done If you manage your to-to list with a plaintext Todo.txt file this indicator applet may help you keep on top of your tasks. Sure, there are plenty of web-based clients, sticky note widgets, and feature-packed desktop task managers offering to help us cut through the crud and get stuff done.

VirtualBox 5.1.16 Released with Initial Linux Kernel 4.11 Support, Bug Fixes Oracle released a few moments ago new point releases of the VirtualBox 5.1 and 5.0 stable branches of the popular and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems. VirtualBox 5.1.16 is now the most advanced version of the application, and it comes approximately seven weeks after the VirtualBox 5.1.14 maintenance update. The most important change implemented for Linux users is initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, whose development just started a few days with the first Release Candidate.

MOC – The Best Music Player for Your Linux Console MOC (Music On Console) is a Music player app for Linux/Unix Command Line Interface designed to be simple and robust enough to run smoothly without significantly affecting other I/O operations.

An Elegant Simple Weather Indicator for Linux Simple Weather Indicator is the simplest weather indicator app you can use on Unity and Gnome desktops (among others). It is an Open Source indicator app written in Python and it implements Eris, a free Open Source Weather API to fetch the current weather condition of designated regions.

Samba 4.6.0 Available for Download Samba 4.6 has been released with many new features and changes. New features include Kerberos client encryption types, a new option for owner inheritance, multi-process Netlogon support, new options for controlling TCP ports used for RPC services, and more.

Samba 4.6 Released With Various Printing/Sharing Changes Samba 4.6.0 is now available as the project's latest stable release for SMB/CIFS support on Linux systems.