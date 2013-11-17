Chakra's Heritage theme gets a refreshing facelift
We are excited to introduce a refreshed version of our homegrown Heritage theme which will ship with the upcoming ISO release! In this update we have included subtle changes that we hope will improve the overall desktop experience for Chakra users.
As always, current Chakra users simply need to update their existing installations to receive the latest changes, there is no need to reinstall with the new ISO which will be released very soon. Just wait until your mirror has synchronized so you can upgrade to chakra-heritage-themes 2016.12.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME News
More Android Leftovers
Leftovers: Gaming
Leftovers: Software
Recent comments
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
5 weeks 6 hours ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 17 hours ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 3 days ago