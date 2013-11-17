Firefox 53.0 Won't Work on Linux PCs with CPUs Older Than Pentium 4, AMD Opteron
As expected, Mozilla kicked off the development of the next major Firefox release, just one day after launching Firefox 52.0 as the new ESR (Extended Support Release) branch for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.
Also: Firefox 53 Beta Drops Pre-P4/Opteron On Linux, New Compact Themes
Mozilla Outs Thunderbird 45.8 to Fix 9 Security Vulnerabilities, 5 Are Critical
