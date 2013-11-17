Language Selection

Parrot Security OS 3.5 Ethical Hacking Distro Brings Cryptkeeper, Kernel 4.9.13

Thursday 9th of March 2017 12:28:35 PM
Security

The developers of the Debian-based Parrot Security OS distribution have announced today, March 8, 2017, the general availability of version 3.5 of the ethical hacking and penetration testing oriented OS.

GNOME News

  • GNOME Twitch is a rather slick desktop Twitch viewer
    Today I tried out GNOME Twitch [Github, Official Site], a native desktop application for watching Twitch streams and it's really quite amazing.
  • GNOME ED update – Week 10
    After quite a bit of work, we finally have the sponsorship brochure produced for GUADEC and GNOME.Asia. Huge thanks to everyone who helped, I’m really pleased with the result. Again, if you or your company are interested in sponsoring us, please drop a mail to sponsors@guadec.org!
  • Builder Documentation
    I’ve been slowly getting started on documentation for Builder in-between the 3.24 stabilization process and conference time. But there is a lot to do and we could use your help. Here is me publicly requesting that you help us get some documentation in place for 3.24.
  • Exploring your application runtime
    In Builder, we landed a new feature for 3.24 that allows you to create a new terminal inside the application runtime. If you’re building against your host system, then this is nothing special. If you’re building against jhbuild you’ll get a shell inside of that (but again, nothing really special).

  • Todo.txt Indicator for Ubuntu Helps You Get Stuff Done
    If you manage your to-to list with a plaintext Todo.txt file this indicator applet may help you keep on top of your tasks. Sure, there are plenty of web-based clients, sticky note widgets, and feature-packed desktop task managers offering to help us cut through the crud and get stuff done.
  • VirtualBox 5.1.16 Released with Initial Linux Kernel 4.11 Support, Bug Fixes
    Oracle released a few moments ago new point releases of the VirtualBox 5.1 and 5.0 stable branches of the popular and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems. VirtualBox 5.1.16 is now the most advanced version of the application, and it comes approximately seven weeks after the VirtualBox 5.1.14 maintenance update. The most important change implemented for Linux users is initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, whose development just started a few days with the first Release Candidate.
  • MOC – The Best Music Player for Your Linux Console
    MOC (Music On Console) is a Music player app for Linux/Unix Command Line Interface designed to be simple and robust enough to run smoothly without significantly affecting other I/O operations.
  • An Elegant Simple Weather Indicator for Linux
    Simple Weather Indicator is the simplest weather indicator app you can use on Unity and Gnome desktops (among others). It is an Open Source indicator app written in Python and it implements Eris, a free Open Source Weather API to fetch the current weather condition of designated regions.
  • Samba 4.6.0 Available for Download
    Samba 4.6 has been released with many new features and changes. New features include Kerberos client encryption types, a new option for owner inheritance, multi-process Netlogon support, new options for controlling TCP ports used for RPC services, and more.
  • Samba 4.6 Released With Various Printing/Sharing Changes
    Samba 4.6.0 is now available as the project's latest stable release for SMB/CIFS support on Linux systems.

