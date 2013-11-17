Desktop (Laptop) GNU/Linux: System76 and Chromebooks
[Older] Galago Pro 13.3 Inch Linux Laptop Unveiled By System76 (video)
A new Linux laptop has been unveiled this week by System 76 in the form of the new ultraportable Galago Pro, which is equipped with a 13″ HiDPI display and sports a thin lightweight aluminium construction with a backlit keyboard.
Unfortunately only a few specifications have been announced by System 76 at the current time, but what we do know is the Linux laptop will be powered by an Intel Kaby Lake processor.
System76 giving its users what they want: An all-aluminum Ubuntu Linux notebook
The latest addition is the System76 Galago Pro, an Ubuntu-based notebook featuring some of the latest components and solid build quality. It’s also going to be relatively affordable when it arrives in April, with an expected retail price of $899, according to OMG Ubuntu.
Switching to Chromebook: 8 Apps to Replace Your Desktop Favorites
I recently acquired a Chromebook and I couldn’t be happier. The device itself is incredibly lightweight and portable yet robust with superb performance (Acer Chromebook 14 for Work in case you were wondering). It makes me want to work, which explains the huge boost to my overall productivity.
8 great apps for the Chromebook
Many people have discovered that a Chromebook can be a terrific replacement for a regular desktop or laptop computer. But what apps can you get to replace your favorite desktop apps? A writer at Make Use Of has a helpful list of 8 useful apps for the Chromebook.
