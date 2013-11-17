Leftovers: Gaming
NEXT JUMP: Shmup Tactics, a shoot 'em up redesigned like a turn-based strategy game
SteamVR Gets Beta Development Build with Support for Linux
The beta channels for the Steam client and SteamVR now support Linux. As a development build, the selection of Linux-supported SteamVR games is very limited, but Valve says the build aims to let developers begin making VR content that supports the open source operating system.
Valve recently provided some positive news for VR on Linux, which has been fairly limited since Oculus ‘paused’ its Linux development in 2015. Announced late last year, Valve has launched of a SteamVR developer build for Linux. According to the GitHub page, “This is a development release. It is intended to allow developers to start creating SteamVR content for Linux platforms. Limited hardware support is provided, and pre-release drivers are required”.
Some thoughts on Blueprint Tycoon, the resource management sim
SDL2 Gamepad Tool, an alternative to Steam Big Picture configurator
Some thoughts on The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
Slime Rancher major update 'Ancient Ruins' released with lots of new toys
Faeria, the rather good free to play turn-based card battler has a final release and now official Linux support
I've played it on and off for a while and I think it's really rather good. You build the board as you go on each turn, draw cards and battle. You unlock new cards as you go, but you can also buy the "Steam Pack" which includes 50 cards and more.
