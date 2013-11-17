The watchmaker unveiled a partnership with Google to launch the Movado Connect smartwatch collection, which will be powered by the newly updated Android Wear 2.0.

Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, brands in the Movado licensed portfolio, are also partnering with Google to launch smartwatch collections for fall.

Movado, which has been dabbling in the smartwatch category, is one of the first to design a watch specifically for the new operating system. The Movado Connect collection will be unveiled at the Baselworld trade show, which starts March 23, and will launch this fall. It will include five men’s styles starting at $495 and be available in the U.S., the Caribbean, Canada and the U.K.