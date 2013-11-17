More Android Leftovers
-
Movado Teams With Google for Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch
The watchmaker unveiled a partnership with Google to launch the Movado Connect smartwatch collection, which will be powered by the newly updated Android Wear 2.0.
Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, brands in the Movado licensed portfolio, are also partnering with Google to launch smartwatch collections for fall.
Movado, which has been dabbling in the smartwatch category, is one of the first to design a watch specifically for the new operating system. The Movado Connect collection will be unveiled at the Baselworld trade show, which starts March 23, and will launch this fall. It will include five men’s styles starting at $495 and be available in the U.S., the Caribbean, Canada and the U.K.
-
Android O to Include New Assistive Features, Including 'Copy Less' and Gesture Triggers: Report
It seems like Google is trying to make its mobile platform more convenient to use as the search giant is reportedly working on some assistive features that might make their way to the next version of Android - codenamed Android O. If the newly revealed information is to be believed, Google is working towards adding features that would make use of artificial intelligence to make life easier for Android users. There are also talks of adding gesture triggers to help users perform functions with speed and ease.
-
PSA: Some Android users reporting voice-to-text bug that repeats phrases over and over
-
Nokia has an Android flagship in the works to challenge the Galaxy S8
-
Google's March Security Update Breaks Android Pay on Some Pixel & Nexus Devices
-
New Study Reveals Once and for All Which Is Better—iPhone or Android
-
