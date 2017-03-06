Red Hat and Fedora
The impact GitHub is having on your software career
I spent from 2004 to 2014 working at Red Hat, the world's largest open source software engineering company. On my very first day there, in July 2004, my boss Marty Messer said to me, "All the work you do here will be in the open. In the future, you won't have a CV—people will just Google you."
This was one of the unique characteristics of working at Red Hat at the time. We had the opportunity to create our own personal brands and reputation in the open. Communication with other software engineers through mailing lists and bug trackers, and source code commits to mercurial, subversion, and CVS (Concurrent Versions System) repositories were all open and indexed by Google.
Red Hat Developing User Session Recording for the Enterprise
There's a bit of a hole in open source that Red Hat's been working to fill. Well, not a hole actually, but a missing feature in access control that is required by many enterprise users.
Red Hat is working to tackle session recording, which means exactly what it says: the recording of everything a user does while working in a system. This is necessary for a variety of reasons, and is often mandated and sometimes required by law for medical and financial institutions. SysAdmins find it useful for things like monitoring what contractors do when given access to a system. And when someone makes a mistake that brings a system down, with session recording in place there's a much better chance of getting back up quickly by seeing what the user did to bring about the crash.
So, how was Outreachy for me?
Second, the fedora-hubs team is a good group of people. Welcoming, helpful, and unfailingly polite. I may have only been there for a few months, but I will miss them.
Fedora 25: Enable gnome notifications Fedmsg and Openweather.
Fedora 25: Install the ffmpeg tools .
Try pentbox like honeypot tool with Fedora 25.
Usability testing and analysis wrapup
I have completed my summaries of the initial interviews for event creation/planning and ambassadors as resources. I did not manage to translate the CSS from table to div, as things were behaving very oddly when I tried. However, I did pass along the CSS/HTML work I had done to Máirín Duffy.
Flatpak and Endless OS at InstallFest Prague
