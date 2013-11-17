Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates for Wednesday
Google leads ‘guerilla patching’ of big vulnerability in open source projects
Google has revealed its emergency patching efforts to fix a widespread and “pernicious” software vulnerability that affected thousands of open source projects in 2015.
Referred to as “Mad Gadget” by Google (aka the Java “Apache Commons Collections Deserialization Vulnerability” CVE 2015-6420), the flaw was first highlighted by FoxGlove Security in November of that year, months after the first proof-of-concept code garnered almost zero attention.
Microsoft and Samsung react to Vault 7 CIA leaks -- Google, Linux Foundation and others remain silent
The Vault 7 document and code cache released yesterday by WikiLeaks revealed that many big software companies were being actively exploited by the CIA. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and even Linux were all named as having vulnerabilities that could be used for surveillance.
Vault 7 fallout: Linux Foundation says it's "not surprising" Linux is targeted [Ed: "NSA Asked Linus Torvalds To Install Backdoors Into GNU/Linux"]
In the wake of WikiLeaks' Vault 7 CIA leaks, Apple has been quick to point out that vulnerabilities mentioned in the documents have already been addressed. Microsoft and Samsung have said they are "looking into" things, and now the Linux Foundation has spoken out.
Nicko van Someren, Chief Technology Officer at The Linux Foundation says that while it is "not surprising" that Linux would find itself a target, the open source project has a very fast release cycle, meaning that kernel updates are released every few days to address issues that are found.
The Linux Foundation responds to Wikileaks' CIA hacking revelations
THE LINUX FOUNDATION has become the latest firm to responded to the revelations that its products have been compromised by the CIA.
Wikileaks on Tuesday published 8,761 documents dubbed 'Year Zero', the first part in a series of leaks on the agency that Wikileaks has dubbed 'Vault 7'.
The whistleblowing foundation claims the document dump reveals full details of the CIA's 'global covert hacking program', including 'weaponised exploits' used against operating systems including Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows and "even Samsung TVs, which are turned into cover microphones".
