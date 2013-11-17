Language Selection

  • Teradata releases data lake platform to open source

    Teradata today released its data lake management software platform to the open source community. The project aims to help organizations address common challenges in data lake implementation, including skill shortages for engineers and administrators, learning and implementing governance best practices and driving data lake adoption beyond engineers.

    Teradata is offering the new open source Kylo project under the Apache 2.0 license, and plans to offer services and support for the platform.

  • Forrester Wave Report Highlights The Clear Prominence Of Open Source

    The security industry is recognizing the importance open source has within enterprise applications and ultimately security, according to Forrester research. The Forrester Wave: Software Composition Analysis, Q1 2017 focused on Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and found developers use open source components as their foundation and highlights how security pros are turning to SCA tools to reduce risks.

    The six leading providers, according to Forrester, are Black Duck Software, Flexera Software, Sonatype, Synopsys, Veracode, and WhiteSource Software. The report researched, analyzed, and scored each provider to see how each one measures up to help security professionals make the right choices for their organizations.

  • Why Open Collaboration Is Crucial for Blockchain Tech

    The one-year-old Hyperledger Project has already come a long way in making the innovative blockchain technology used in Bitcoin a viable option for secure business transactions. That was the clear message from Christopher Ferris in his keynote at the Open Source Leadership Summit in February.

    Ferris, the CTO of open technology at IBM and member of Hyperledger’s leadership, said Hyperledger and blockchain technology could be enormously successful in private enterprise securing and verifying rapid, high value, and highly private transactions. Additionally, the collaborative open source foundation is nearing release of its production-ready distributed ledger code base, Fabric.

  • Keynote: State of Blockchain - Christopher Ferris, Distinguished Engineer

    The Hyperledger project has come a long way in making the innovative blockchain technology used in Bitcoin a viable option for secure business transactions; hear more from Christopher Ferris in this keynote at the Open Source Leadership Summit.

  • ScyllaDB another contender to the open source NoSQL database crown

    The world of the database is one of those areas that sees lots of people obsessing over details that to outside observers would seem trivial. Graph, NoSQL, SQL, distributed—so many choices.

    So, when ScyllaDB told me about a funding round that they’d raised and their stated intention to replace Apache Cassandra, I was interested—if slightly skeptical. Not skeptical because of anything I know about ScyllaDB per se, but simply because of the busy-ness of the space.

  • Open Source adoption in Education Sector: Interview with Patrick Masson from OSI

    With the perceived growth of FLOSS deployments in the world's education sector, we wanted to try to confirm our intuition. What better way of doing so than going directly to the source. In this instance, we reached out to Patrick Masson, Director and General Manager at Open Source Initiative (OSI). He was kind enough to put a lot of time and effort into answering questions in this area. He provides plenty of reasons to confirm our initial thoughts. Please enjoy reading through the immense amount of information Patrick provided to us.

GNOME News

  • GNOME Twitch is a rather slick desktop Twitch viewer
    Today I tried out GNOME Twitch [Github, Official Site], a native desktop application for watching Twitch streams and it's really quite amazing.
  • GNOME ED update – Week 10
    After quite a bit of work, we finally have the sponsorship brochure produced for GUADEC and GNOME.Asia. Huge thanks to everyone who helped, I’m really pleased with the result. Again, if you or your company are interested in sponsoring us, please drop a mail to sponsors@guadec.org!
  • Builder Documentation
    I’ve been slowly getting started on documentation for Builder in-between the 3.24 stabilization process and conference time. But there is a lot to do and we could use your help. Here is me publicly requesting that you help us get some documentation in place for 3.24.
  • Exploring your application runtime
    In Builder, we landed a new feature for 3.24 that allows you to create a new terminal inside the application runtime. If you’re building against your host system, then this is nothing special. If you’re building against jhbuild you’ll get a shell inside of that (but again, nothing really special).

  • Todo.txt Indicator for Ubuntu Helps You Get Stuff Done
    If you manage your to-to list with a plaintext Todo.txt file this indicator applet may help you keep on top of your tasks. Sure, there are plenty of web-based clients, sticky note widgets, and feature-packed desktop task managers offering to help us cut through the crud and get stuff done.
  • VirtualBox 5.1.16 Released with Initial Linux Kernel 4.11 Support, Bug Fixes
    Oracle released a few moments ago new point releases of the VirtualBox 5.1 and 5.0 stable branches of the popular and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems. VirtualBox 5.1.16 is now the most advanced version of the application, and it comes approximately seven weeks after the VirtualBox 5.1.14 maintenance update. The most important change implemented for Linux users is initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, whose development just started a few days with the first Release Candidate.
  • MOC – The Best Music Player for Your Linux Console
    MOC (Music On Console) is a Music player app for Linux/Unix Command Line Interface designed to be simple and robust enough to run smoothly without significantly affecting other I/O operations.
  • An Elegant Simple Weather Indicator for Linux
    Simple Weather Indicator is the simplest weather indicator app you can use on Unity and Gnome desktops (among others). It is an Open Source indicator app written in Python and it implements Eris, a free Open Source Weather API to fetch the current weather condition of designated regions.
  • Samba 4.6.0 Available for Download
    Samba 4.6 has been released with many new features and changes. New features include Kerberos client encryption types, a new option for owner inheritance, multi-process Netlogon support, new options for controlling TCP ports used for RPC services, and more.
  • Samba 4.6 Released With Various Printing/Sharing Changes
    Samba 4.6.0 is now available as the project's latest stable release for SMB/CIFS support on Linux systems.

