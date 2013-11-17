GNOME News GNOME Twitch is a rather slick desktop Twitch viewer Today I tried out GNOME Twitch [Github, Official Site], a native desktop application for watching Twitch streams and it's really quite amazing.

GNOME ED update – Week 10 After quite a bit of work, we finally have the sponsorship brochure produced for GUADEC and GNOME.Asia. Huge thanks to everyone who helped, I’m really pleased with the result. Again, if you or your company are interested in sponsoring us, please drop a mail to sponsors@guadec.org!

Builder Documentation I’ve been slowly getting started on documentation for Builder in-between the 3.24 stabilization process and conference time. But there is a lot to do and we could use your help. Here is me publicly requesting that you help us get some documentation in place for 3.24.

Exploring your application runtime In Builder, we landed a new feature for 3.24 that allows you to create a new terminal inside the application runtime. If you’re building against your host system, then this is nothing special. If you’re building against jhbuild you’ll get a shell inside of that (but again, nothing really special).