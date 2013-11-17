Language Selection

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • OA Performance Counters Now Being Exposed By Intel's Mesa Driver

    Intel's Mesa driver is exposing additional performance counters now for helping game/application debuggers better profile the performance of their software on Intel HD/Iris Graphics hardware.

    There is now support for OA (Observation Architecture) performance counters via the i965 Mesa DRI driver. The OA performance counters are for Haswell and newer.

  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti On Linux?

    The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is NVIDIA's new high-end gamer graphics card as a step-up from the previous GTX 1080 flagship. The GTX 1080 Ti is getting ready for release by retailers and, thankfully, NVIDIA did mail out a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for Linux testing at Phoronix.

  • AMD Sends Out Prep AMDGPU Patches For New GPUs

    In the early hours of today AMD posted a set of 23 AMDGPU patches as "prep patches for new ASICs", which given the timing, is presumably prepping for the Radeon RX VEGA.

    But before getting too excited, there isn't any new GPU support code as part of these 23 patches that touch several hundred lines of code. These patches are just prepping the driver infrastructure for being able to handle AMD's new GPUs but without actually adding in any new support at this time.

  • Libinput Updates For Early March

    Peter Hutterer has released minor updates to libinput as well as the X.Org xf86-input-libinput components.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday
  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • Google leads ‘guerilla patching’ of big vulnerability in open source projects
    Google has revealed its emergency patching efforts to fix a widespread and “pernicious” software vulnerability that affected thousands of open source projects in 2015. Referred to as “Mad Gadget” by Google (aka the Java “Apache Commons Collections Deserialization Vulnerability” CVE 2015-6420), the flaw was first highlighted by FoxGlove Security in November of that year, months after the first proof-of-concept code garnered almost zero attention.
  • Microsoft and Samsung react to Vault 7 CIA leaks -- Google, Linux Foundation and others remain silent
    The Vault 7 document and code cache released yesterday by WikiLeaks revealed that many big software companies were being actively exploited by the CIA. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and even Linux were all named as having vulnerabilities that could be used for surveillance.
  • Vault 7 fallout: Linux Foundation says it's "not surprising" Linux is targeted [Ed: "NSA Asked Linus Torvalds To Install Backdoors Into GNU/Linux"]
    In the wake of WikiLeaks' Vault 7 CIA leaks, Apple has been quick to point out that vulnerabilities mentioned in the documents have already been addressed. Microsoft and Samsung have said they are "looking into" things, and now the Linux Foundation has spoken out. Nicko van Someren, Chief Technology Officer at The Linux Foundation says that while it is "not surprising" that Linux would find itself a target, the open source project has a very fast release cycle, meaning that kernel updates are released every few days to address issues that are found.
  • The Linux Foundation responds to Wikileaks' CIA hacking revelations
    THE LINUX FOUNDATION has become the latest firm to responded to the revelations that its products have been compromised by the CIA. Wikileaks on Tuesday published 8,761 documents dubbed 'Year Zero', the first part in a series of leaks on the agency that Wikileaks has dubbed 'Vault 7'. The whistleblowing foundation claims the document dump reveals full details of the CIA's 'global covert hacking program', including 'weaponised exploits' used against operating systems including Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows and "even Samsung TVs, which are turned into cover microphones".

Red Hat and Fedora

GNOME News

  • GNOME Twitch is a rather slick desktop Twitch viewer
    Today I tried out GNOME Twitch [Github, Official Site], a native desktop application for watching Twitch streams and it's really quite amazing.
  • GNOME ED update – Week 10
    After quite a bit of work, we finally have the sponsorship brochure produced for GUADEC and GNOME.Asia. Huge thanks to everyone who helped, I’m really pleased with the result. Again, if you or your company are interested in sponsoring us, please drop a mail to sponsors@guadec.org!
  • Builder Documentation
    I’ve been slowly getting started on documentation for Builder in-between the 3.24 stabilization process and conference time. But there is a lot to do and we could use your help. Here is me publicly requesting that you help us get some documentation in place for 3.24.
  • Exploring your application runtime
    In Builder, we landed a new feature for 3.24 that allows you to create a new terminal inside the application runtime. If you’re building against your host system, then this is nothing special. If you’re building against jhbuild you’ll get a shell inside of that (but again, nothing really special).

More Android Leftovers

