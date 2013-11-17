Linux and Graphics
Intel's Mesa driver is exposing additional performance counters now for helping game/application debuggers better profile the performance of their software on Intel HD/Iris Graphics hardware.
There is now support for OA (Observation Architecture) performance counters via the i965 Mesa DRI driver. The OA performance counters are for Haswell and newer.
The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is NVIDIA's new high-end gamer graphics card as a step-up from the previous GTX 1080 flagship. The GTX 1080 Ti is getting ready for release by retailers and, thankfully, NVIDIA did mail out a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for Linux testing at Phoronix.
In the early hours of today AMD posted a set of 23 AMDGPU patches as "prep patches for new ASICs", which given the timing, is presumably prepping for the Radeon RX VEGA.
But before getting too excited, there isn't any new GPU support code as part of these 23 patches that touch several hundred lines of code. These patches are just prepping the driver infrastructure for being able to handle AMD's new GPUs but without actually adding in any new support at this time.
Peter Hutterer has released minor updates to libinput as well as the X.Org xf86-input-libinput components.
Today in Techrights
Leftovers: OSS
Teradata today released its data lake management software platform to the open source community. The project aims to help organizations address common challenges in data lake implementation, including skill shortages for engineers and administrators, learning and implementing governance best practices and driving data lake adoption beyond engineers.
Teradata is offering the new open source Kylo project under the Apache 2.0 license, and plans to offer services and support for the platform.
The security industry is recognizing the importance open source has within enterprise applications and ultimately security, according to Forrester research. The Forrester Wave: Software Composition Analysis, Q1 2017 focused on Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and found developers use open source components as their foundation and highlights how security pros are turning to SCA tools to reduce risks.
The six leading providers, according to Forrester, are Black Duck Software, Flexera Software, Sonatype, Synopsys, Veracode, and WhiteSource Software. The report researched, analyzed, and scored each provider to see how each one measures up to help security professionals make the right choices for their organizations.
The one-year-old Hyperledger Project has already come a long way in making the innovative blockchain technology used in Bitcoin a viable option for secure business transactions. That was the clear message from Christopher Ferris in his keynote at the Open Source Leadership Summit in February.
Ferris, the CTO of open technology at IBM and member of Hyperledger’s leadership, said Hyperledger and blockchain technology could be enormously successful in private enterprise securing and verifying rapid, high value, and highly private transactions. Additionally, the collaborative open source foundation is nearing release of its production-ready distributed ledger code base, Fabric.
The world of the database is one of those areas that sees lots of people obsessing over details that to outside observers would seem trivial. Graph, NoSQL, SQL, distributed—so many choices.
So, when ScyllaDB told me about a funding round that they’d raised and their stated intention to replace Apache Cassandra, I was interested—if slightly skeptical. Not skeptical because of anything I know about ScyllaDB per se, but simply because of the busy-ness of the space.
With the perceived growth of FLOSS deployments in the world's education sector, we wanted to try to confirm our intuition. What better way of doing so than going directly to the source. In this instance, we reached out to Patrick Masson, Director and General Manager at Open Source Initiative (OSI). He was kind enough to put a lot of time and effort into answering questions in this area. He provides plenty of reasons to confirm our initial thoughts. Please enjoy reading through the immense amount of information Patrick provided to us.
Security Leftovers
Google has revealed its emergency patching efforts to fix a widespread and “pernicious” software vulnerability that affected thousands of open source projects in 2015.
Referred to as “Mad Gadget” by Google (aka the Java “Apache Commons Collections Deserialization Vulnerability” CVE 2015-6420), the flaw was first highlighted by FoxGlove Security in November of that year, months after the first proof-of-concept code garnered almost zero attention.
The Vault 7 document and code cache released yesterday by WikiLeaks revealed that many big software companies were being actively exploited by the CIA. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and even Linux were all named as having vulnerabilities that could be used for surveillance.
In the wake of WikiLeaks' Vault 7 CIA leaks, Apple has been quick to point out that vulnerabilities mentioned in the documents have already been addressed. Microsoft and Samsung have said they are "looking into" things, and now the Linux Foundation has spoken out.
Nicko van Someren, Chief Technology Officer at The Linux Foundation says that while it is "not surprising" that Linux would find itself a target, the open source project has a very fast release cycle, meaning that kernel updates are released every few days to address issues that are found.
THE LINUX FOUNDATION has become the latest firm to responded to the revelations that its products have been compromised by the CIA.
Wikileaks on Tuesday published 8,761 documents dubbed 'Year Zero', the first part in a series of leaks on the agency that Wikileaks has dubbed 'Vault 7'.
The whistleblowing foundation claims the document dump reveals full details of the CIA's 'global covert hacking program', including 'weaponised exploits' used against operating systems including Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows and "even Samsung TVs, which are turned into cover microphones".
