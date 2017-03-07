Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Distro Gets the "Best Version Ever," Says Developer
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton announced today, March 9, 2017, the immediate availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux distribution, which the developer dubbed as the best version ever.
exGENT Build 170309 is now available for those who want to install a Gentoo-based distro in less than 10 minutes. It uses the lightweight Xfce 4.12.1 desktop environment by default and the Linux 4.9.12 kernel. The OS is distributed as a Live DVD designed to run only on 64-bit architectures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat and Fedora
Android Leftovers
Linux and FOSS Events: Apache, SCaLE 15x, LinuxPlaya, DevAcademy, DevNet
Recent comments
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
5 weeks 18 hours ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago