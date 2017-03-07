Leftovers: Gaming
Performance was fantastic, but I did encounter one bug with the chime puzzle. I really couldn't figure it out by ear, so I left it, but the chimes kept playing as I walked with each push of WASD which was a little annoying.
This is one of the several new games Aspyr Media stated they will be bringing to Linux when I interviewed them recently.
It will be available sometime this summer and it looks like it will support AMD and NVIDIA.
Day of Infamy [Steam] is a pretty darn good FPS and they finally have their SteamOS icon on Steam to show off their Linux support. Oh, they also announced their released date and put out a whopper of a patch today.
Red Hat and Fedora
Our "Watch" series of blog articles continues today with a recent video posted by the community behind the ReactOS project, an open-source initiative to develop a clone of the Windows NT operating system that's binary compatible with Windows.
In the 5-minute long video, you can see an attempt of transforming the upcoming ReactOS 0.5 major release into Fedora Linux by installing the Fedora Transformation Pack, a tool designed for Windows XP and 2003 users who want to emulate the look and feel of Fedora.
I worry that Sketch will be too flexible. I won a license for it, and I should have access to macs in my household that I can play with it on. Indeed, after this internship, I am somewhat more comfortable with the idea of playing with it. I have some visual design knowledge just by frequently referring to the protoypes that Máirín Duffy made.
Enabling systemd-coredump by default is from the perspective of ABRT the biggest change in Fedora 26.
Android Leftovers
After more than eight years in the hands of consumers, Android is poised to overtake Windows as the most used operating system in the world. This measurement comes by way of web analytics firm StatCounter, which follows trends in worldwide web traffic. Microsoft Windows holds the slimmest of margins over Android, and they could trade positions very soon if current trends continue.
On Wednesday, a security expert noted that hundreds of millions of Android users are at risk following recent revelations resulting from the cache of top-secret CIA documents exposed by WikiLeaks. The documents appear to detail various hacking tools used by the CIA to exploit vulnerabilities in smartphones, tablets, computers, wireless routers, cars and other devices, allowing the agency to spy on people without their knowledge.
Have you ever wanted a complete Linux terminal environment on your Android phone? Not just a terminal emulator with basic commands, but a comprehensive Linux command-line environment with all the utilities and packages you’ve grown accustomed to? If so, then Termux is the answer.
As Google's next-gen artificial intelligence system starts making its way to more and more Android devices, it's a question that's bound to come up plenty. After all, splashy branding aside, Assistant is pretty darn similar to the (far less heavily marketed) Android voice command system that preceded it. But along with all the overlap, Assistant does have some interesting new tricks up its sleeves.
Linux and FOSS Events: Apache, SCaLE 15x, LinuxPlaya, DevAcademy, DevNet
The Apache Software Foundation, in conjunction with our friends at the Linux Foundation events team, are proud to announce the schedule for ApacheCon North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apachecon-north-america/program/schedule - and Apache Big Data North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apache-big-data-north-america/program/schedule
This year was the 15th Annual SCaLE (Southern California Linux Expo) event where I was fortunate enough to both attend and speak at. While this is the 15th year of the, now very well known, conference; it was in fact my first time to attend. I spent majority of my time floating between working the Fedora, Red Hat, and OpenShift booths there in the Expo Hall. I had originally planned to spend more time at the Fedora booth than I did, but the OpenShift crew ended up short staffed because of unexpected travel issues of some of their team members so I filled in the best I could. As expected the interest in containers is at full tilt and people were very interested to see what is going on with OpenShift as it is a Kubernetes distribution with advanced features beyond core Kubernetes, and Kubernetes is easily the most popular container orchestration platform around right now. The Project Atomic Community manager, Josh Berkus was kind enough to lend his Sub-Atomic Cluster (Described in this two-part blog series: Part 1, Part 2) to the booth efforts and that made for some very engaging demos of what OpenShift can accomplish (even though the conference network left something to be desired, but this is nothing new). Over all I think we were able to provide event goers a solid booth destination in their Expo Hall travels.
Last Saturday in Lima, Peru, a group of students and, Fedora and GNOME lovers have celebrated the event called #LinuxPlaya.
Today, I have been interviewed by Lennon Shimokawa (Founder of DevAcademy) to talk about the Free Software situation in Peru and how to get involved in the GNOME and Fedora project since you are interested to do it! This was the preamble for this season:
Do you love to code? Are you a trailblazer in secure app development, IoT or bot app development? Want to share your microservices or container success story? If so, DevNet Create wants you as a speaker at its first annual event May 23-24, 2017, in San Francisco.
