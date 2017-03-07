Language Selection

Friday 10th of March 2017 03:46:44 AM
OSS
  • How to make money from open source software

    Talk about starting a business based on open source software and the conversation will inevitably shift to Red Hat. That's because the Linux vendor is a shining example of a company that's making money from an open source product. But how easy is it really to establish an open source startup that makes money? For every success story like Red Hat there are companies like Cyanogen that fail to thrive and projects that are abandoned.

    It's tempting to believe that the Red Hat business model, which is based around selling subscriptions for support to a maintained and tested version of Linux (or a closely related model that offers consultancy and customization to an open source software solution as well support and maintenance), is the most viable way to make money from open source software. But Sam Myers, a principal at Balderton Capital, a technology venture capital company, says that most open source startups are unlikely to succeed using these business models.

  • The grueling emotional labor of an open source maintainer

    Nolan Lawson is burning up the free/open source web with an essay called What it feels like to be an open-source maintainer, where he describes the contradictory and negative experiences of trying to please hundreds of people who are just trying to get his code to work, where the more emotional and technical work he does to make them happy, the more he ends up with.

  • Introduction to gRPC

    The hot new buzz in tech is gRPC. It is a super-fast, super-efficient Remote Procedure Call (RPC) system that will make your microservices talk to each other at lightspeed, or at least that’s what people say. So this article will take a quick look at what it is, and how or when it can fit into your services.

  • Open source technology in enterprise

    With many organisations having moved to more open source adoption, more than 90% admit there are potential or hidden costs in doing so.

    Up to half admit to not taking the different costs of open source into account in their decision-making, such as training, recruiting and replacing employees with essential data science skills.

    [...]

    What is clear are that many organisations see clear benefits from open source and many are already deploying these solutions, with plans to grow their use of open source.

    Respondents listed a number of customer benefits. Almost half believe it can help bring opportunities in terms of a wider range and more personalised products and services. Around four in 10 feel it can help with faster resolution of problems.

  • Chrome 57 arrives with CSS Grid Layout and API improvements
  • Chrome 57 rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux
  • Google Chrome 57 Launches with CSS Grid Layout, Improved "Add to Home" Screen

    Just a few moments ago, Google promoted the Chrome 57 web browser to the stable channel for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

    Chrome 57.0.2987.98 is now the newest stable version of the applications, and it looks like it comes with various new features and improvements that have been revealed during its Beta stages of development, such as CSS Grid Layout, an improved "Add to Home" screen, as well as a Media Session API (Application Programming Interface).

  • Firefox 52 kills plugins – except Flash – and runs up a red flag for HTTP

    The Mozilla Foundation has has given the world the fifty-second version of the Firefox browser, complete with some significant changes.

    Most notable is the eviction of plug-ins. The browser will now only run Flash. Anything else reliant on the Netscape Plugin API (NPAPI) is now verboten. Which means Silverlight, Java and Acrobat are gone, daddy, gone.

  • LLVM 4.0 Compiler Stack Is Getting Prepped For Release

    The LLVM compiler infrastructure stack and Clang C/C++ compiler front-end will see their version 4.0 release within the next few days.

    LLVM/Clang 4.0 has dragged on due to unresolved blockers compared to their targeted release date about two weeks ago, but the good news now that after the additional release candidates, the bugs have been resolved.

  • Indian State of Kerala Saves $58 Million Each Year By Using Free And Open Source Software

    In Kerala, IT became a compulsory subject in 2003. It was followed by the phased adoption of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in 2005. This was done to replace the proprietary software.

Leftovers: Gaming

Red Hat and Fedora

Android Leftovers

Linux and FOSS Events: Apache, SCaLE 15x, LinuxPlaya, DevAcademy, DevNet

  • The Linux Foundation Announces Keynotes and Sessions for Apache: Big Data
  • The Linux Foundation Announces Full Agenda for ApacheCon™ 2017
  • Apache Conferences, BarCamps, and MeetUps
    The Apache Software Foundation, in conjunction with our friends at the Linux Foundation events team, are proud to announce the schedule for ApacheCon North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apachecon-north-america/program/schedule - and Apache Big Data North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apache-big-data-north-america/program/schedule
  • SCaLE 15x
    This year was the 15th Annual SCaLE (Southern California Linux Expo) event where I was fortunate enough to both attend and speak at. While this is the 15th year of the, now very well known, conference; it was in fact my first time to attend. I spent majority of my time floating between working the Fedora, Red Hat, and OpenShift booths there in the Expo Hall. I had originally planned to spend more time at the Fedora booth than I did, but the OpenShift crew ended up short staffed because of unexpected travel issues of some of their team members so I filled in the best I could. As expected the interest in containers is at full tilt and people were very interested to see what is going on with OpenShift as it is a Kubernetes distribution with advanced features beyond core Kubernetes, and Kubernetes is easily the most popular container orchestration platform around right now. The Project Atomic Community manager, Josh Berkus was kind enough to lend his Sub-Atomic Cluster (Described in this two-part blog series: Part 1, Part 2) to the booth efforts and that made for some very engaging demos of what OpenShift can accomplish (even though the conference network left something to be desired, but this is nothing new). Over all I think we were able to provide event goers a solid booth destination in their Expo Hall travels.
  • #LinuxPlaya 2017, the Fedora and GNOME fest at the beach!
    Last Saturday in Lima, Peru, a group of students and, Fedora and GNOME lovers have celebrated the event called #LinuxPlaya.
  • The presence of Fedora and GNOME at DevAcademy
    Today, I have been interviewed by Lennon Shimokawa (Founder of DevAcademy) to talk about the Free Software situation in Peru and how to get involved in the GNOME and Fedora project since you are interested to do it! This was the preamble for this season:
  • Call for Speakers: DevNet Create, May 23-24, 2017 in San Francisco
    Do you love to code? Are you a trailblazer in secure app development, IoT or bot app development? Want to share your microservices or container success story? If so, DevNet Create wants you as a speaker at its first annual event May 23-24, 2017, in San Francisco.

