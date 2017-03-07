Leftovers: OSS
How to make money from open source software
Talk about starting a business based on open source software and the conversation will inevitably shift to Red Hat. That's because the Linux vendor is a shining example of a company that's making money from an open source product. But how easy is it really to establish an open source startup that makes money? For every success story like Red Hat there are companies like Cyanogen that fail to thrive and projects that are abandoned.
It's tempting to believe that the Red Hat business model, which is based around selling subscriptions for support to a maintained and tested version of Linux (or a closely related model that offers consultancy and customization to an open source software solution as well support and maintenance), is the most viable way to make money from open source software. But Sam Myers, a principal at Balderton Capital, a technology venture capital company, says that most open source startups are unlikely to succeed using these business models.
The grueling emotional labor of an open source maintainer
Nolan Lawson is burning up the free/open source web with an essay called What it feels like to be an open-source maintainer, where he describes the contradictory and negative experiences of trying to please hundreds of people who are just trying to get his code to work, where the more emotional and technical work he does to make them happy, the more he ends up with.
Introduction to gRPC
The hot new buzz in tech is gRPC. It is a super-fast, super-efficient Remote Procedure Call (RPC) system that will make your microservices talk to each other at lightspeed, or at least that’s what people say. So this article will take a quick look at what it is, and how or when it can fit into your services.
Open source technology in enterprise
With many organisations having moved to more open source adoption, more than 90% admit there are potential or hidden costs in doing so.
Up to half admit to not taking the different costs of open source into account in their decision-making, such as training, recruiting and replacing employees with essential data science skills.
[...]
What is clear are that many organisations see clear benefits from open source and many are already deploying these solutions, with plans to grow their use of open source.
Respondents listed a number of customer benefits. Almost half believe it can help bring opportunities in terms of a wider range and more personalised products and services. Around four in 10 feel it can help with faster resolution of problems.
Chrome 57 arrives with CSS Grid Layout and API improvements
Just a few moments ago, Google promoted the Chrome 57 web browser to the stable channel for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Chrome 57.0.2987.98 is now the newest stable version of the applications, and it looks like it comes with various new features and improvements that have been revealed during its Beta stages of development, such as CSS Grid Layout, an improved "Add to Home" screen, as well as a Media Session API (Application Programming Interface).
Firefox 52 kills plugins – except Flash – and runs up a red flag for HTTP
The Mozilla Foundation has has given the world the fifty-second version of the Firefox browser, complete with some significant changes.
Most notable is the eviction of plug-ins. The browser will now only run Flash. Anything else reliant on the Netscape Plugin API (NPAPI) is now verboten. Which means Silverlight, Java and Acrobat are gone, daddy, gone.
LLVM 4.0 Compiler Stack Is Getting Prepped For Release
The LLVM compiler infrastructure stack and Clang C/C++ compiler front-end will see their version 4.0 release within the next few days.
LLVM/Clang 4.0 has dragged on due to unresolved blockers compared to their targeted release date about two weeks ago, but the good news now that after the additional release candidates, the bugs have been resolved.
Indian State of Kerala Saves $58 Million Each Year By Using Free And Open Source Software
In Kerala, IT became a compulsory subject in 2003. It was followed by the phased adoption of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in 2005. This was done to replace the proprietary software.
