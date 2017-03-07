Linux and FOSS Events: Apache, SCaLE 15x, LinuxPlaya, DevAcademy, DevNet
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Keynotes and Sessions for Apache: Big Data
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Full Agenda for ApacheCon™ 2017
-
Apache Conferences, BarCamps, and MeetUps
The Apache Software Foundation, in conjunction with our friends at the Linux Foundation events team, are proud to announce the schedule for ApacheCon North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apachecon-north-america/program/schedule - and Apache Big Data North America - http://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/apache-big-data-north-america/program/schedule
-
SCaLE 15x
This year was the 15th Annual SCaLE (Southern California Linux Expo) event where I was fortunate enough to both attend and speak at. While this is the 15th year of the, now very well known, conference; it was in fact my first time to attend. I spent majority of my time floating between working the Fedora, Red Hat, and OpenShift booths there in the Expo Hall. I had originally planned to spend more time at the Fedora booth than I did, but the OpenShift crew ended up short staffed because of unexpected travel issues of some of their team members so I filled in the best I could. As expected the interest in containers is at full tilt and people were very interested to see what is going on with OpenShift as it is a Kubernetes distribution with advanced features beyond core Kubernetes, and Kubernetes is easily the most popular container orchestration platform around right now. The Project Atomic Community manager, Josh Berkus was kind enough to lend his Sub-Atomic Cluster (Described in this two-part blog series: Part 1, Part 2) to the booth efforts and that made for some very engaging demos of what OpenShift can accomplish (even though the conference network left something to be desired, but this is nothing new). Over all I think we were able to provide event goers a solid booth destination in their Expo Hall travels.
-
#LinuxPlaya 2017, the Fedora and GNOME fest at the beach!
Last Saturday in Lima, Peru, a group of students and, Fedora and GNOME lovers have celebrated the event called #LinuxPlaya.
-
The presence of Fedora and GNOME at DevAcademy
Today, I have been interviewed by Lennon Shimokawa (Founder of DevAcademy) to talk about the Free Software situation in Peru and how to get involved in the GNOME and Fedora project since you are interested to do it! This was the preamble for this season:
-
Call for Speakers: DevNet Create, May 23-24, 2017 in San Francisco
Do you love to code? Are you a trailblazer in secure app development, IoT or bot app development? Want to share your microservices or container success story? If so, DevNet Create wants you as a speaker at its first annual event May 23-24, 2017, in San Francisco.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat and Fedora
Android Leftovers
Linux and FOSS Events: Apache, SCaLE 15x, LinuxPlaya, DevAcademy, DevNet
Recent comments
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
5 weeks 19 hours ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago