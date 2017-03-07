Android Leftovers
Android is set to overtake Windows as most used operating system
After more than eight years in the hands of consumers, Android is poised to overtake Windows as the most used operating system in the world. This measurement comes by way of web analytics firm StatCounter, which follows trends in worldwide web traffic. Microsoft Windows holds the slimmest of margins over Android, and they could trade positions very soon if current trends continue.
Android 7.0 Nougat update is FINALLY coming to this top Samsung Galaxy device
Nougat update is finally rolling out to the Galaxy S6, S6 edge
Google Allo update adds Android Auto support and animated emojis
Nokia 8 incoming? Fresh Android flagship duo still rumoured to launch
How to Stream Videos and Mirror Screen From Android to a Chromecast
Sneaky adware exploits Android users with precision targeting
GBoard on Android catches up to iOS with GIF, emoji suggestions
Google says many Android exploits detailed in WikiLeaks CIA files are already fixed
On Wednesday, a security expert noted that hundreds of millions of Android users are at risk following recent revelations resulting from the cache of top-secret CIA documents exposed by WikiLeaks. The documents appear to detail various hacking tools used by the CIA to exploit vulnerabilities in smartphones, tablets, computers, wireless routers, cars and other devices, allowing the agency to spy on people without their knowledge.
Google: We've fixed most of CIA's alleged Android exploits
Termux – The Ultimate Linux Terminal Emulator for Android [XDA Spotlight]
Have you ever wanted a complete Linux terminal environment on your Android phone? Not just a terminal emulator with basic commands, but a comprehensive Linux command-line environment with all the utilities and packages you’ve grown accustomed to? If so, then Termux is the answer.
Google updates Allo with another feature that isn't SMS integration: Android Auto
Android Gboard will now suggest emojis, GIFs as you type
7 new tricks to try with Google Assistant on Android
As Google's next-gen artificial intelligence system starts making its way to more and more Android devices, it's a question that's bound to come up plenty. After all, splashy branding aside, Assistant is pretty darn similar to the (far less heavily marketed) Android voice command system that preceded it. But along with all the overlap, Assistant does have some interesting new tricks up its sleeves.
