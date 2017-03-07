today's leftovers
-
Linux Foundation Highly Relevant to Data Center Networking Evolution Says SDxCentral Report
Data centers must continue to evolve to handle the increasing network load generated by our frequent use of applications and services like voice activated network applications (OK Google, Alexa), video, mobile phones, IoT devices, and more, according to SDxCentral’s 2017 Next Gen Data Center Networking Report.
-
Chakra GNU/Linux to Get a Revamped Heritage Theme in Upcoming ISO Snapshot
Neofytos Kolokotronis from the Chakra GNU/Linux development team is announcing that the default Heritage desktop theme will get a well-deserved revamp soon as part of a new ISO snapshot that should be released very soon.
Those who have used the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution before know that it comes with a specially crafted, in-house built theme for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, called Heritage. We don't even know when was the last time Chakra devs updated the theme, so the time has come for a refreshed version.
-
6 best free Linux firewalls of 2017
Note: Our best free Linux firewalls round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in June 2010.
-
Parrot Security OS 3.5 is released
Parrot Security, the Debian-based distribution just got new release Parrot 3.5 available to download.The Parrot team proudly announced the release of this new release after a call for Beta-testers and final fixes(must be made) based on it. Just a few days back the team has come up with an announcement of a release date as 8th march and here they are.
-
Systemd Gets Important Commit in Tumbleweed
A total of five snapshots this week brought openSUSE Tumbleweed users and developers several new packages and an important systemd commit.
Topping this week’s updates were Wireshark, Wayland and KDE Frameworks 5.31.0.
-
New Linux Kernel Security Update for Debian 8 "Jessie" Patches 9 Vulnerabilities
Debian Project, through Salvatore Bonaccorso, has announced the availability of a new Linux kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" stable operating system series.
According to Debian Security Advisory DSA-3804-1, a total of nine kernel vulnerabilities discovered recently have been patched in the new kernel version that's not available for installation in the stable repositories of Debian Jessie. "Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or have other impacts," said Salvatore Bonaccorso.
-
Updated Debian packaging example: PHP webapp with dbconfig-common
-
Extended temp COM offers Snapdragon 410E, WiFi, BT, and LVDS
Ka-Ro’s rugged, SODIMM-style “TXSD-410E” COM runs Linux with U-Boot on a Snapdragon 410E, and offers WiFi, Bluetooth, LVDS, and a choice of dev kits.
-
