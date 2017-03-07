Leftovers: Gaming Leaving Lyndow adds Linux support to their well reviewed short adventure game, my thoughts Performance was fantastic, but I did encounter one bug with the chime puzzle. I really couldn't figure it out by ear, so I left it, but the chimes kept playing as I walked with each push of WASD which was a little annoying.

Aspyr Media will be publishing 'InnerSpace' from PolyKnight Games helping it come to Linux This is one of the several new games Aspyr Media stated they will be bringing to Linux when I interviewed them recently. It will be available sometime this summer and it looks like it will support AMD and NVIDIA.

Day of Infamy, the WWII FPS has a massive feature filled update and release date Day of Infamy [Steam] is a pretty darn good FPS and they finally have their SteamOS icon on Steam to show off their Linux support. Oh, they also announced their released date and put out a whopper of a patch today.