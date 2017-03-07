Language Selection

Which Linux distros should newbies use?

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of March 2017 09:06:45 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Linux has a bad rap as a daily driver – the programs aren’t written to run on Linux, it’s tricky to install stuff, and so on. But it might surprise people who think along those lines to learn that plenty of the distributions out there are actually quite simple to use. Here’s our latest appreciation of the desktop Linux landscape.

  • Atom 1.15
    It was a quiet month because most of the team is toiling away on cool stuff that’s not yet shipping. But we do have a few goodies hitting Atom 1.15.
  • Atom 1.15 Hackable Text Editor Retains Tabs of Deleted Files, Requires Node 6
    A few moments go, GitHub's Andrea Liliana Griffiths was proud to announce the release and immediate availability of the Atom 1.15 open-source hackable text editor for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. Atom 1.15 is the monthly release of the hackable editor developed by GitHub, which means that it's packed with various improvements and bug fixes. Since last month's Atom 1.14 release, when Atom 1.15 entered Beta stages of development, the devs managed to improve the behavior when duplicating lines with multiple selections.
  • virt-manager 1.4.1 released!
    I've just released virt-manager 1.4.1.
  • The Viber Desktop Linux App Has a New Sharing Menu
    A new version of popular messaging app Viber is available for Linux. Viber Desktop versions 6.5.5 introduces a handful of new features to the messaging service, all of them certain to be familiar to users of the service’s mobile apps.
  • Lockscreen Media Controls, Improved Touch Experience coming in KDE Plasma 5.10
    If you’d like to be able to control music playback from the Plasma lock screen, you’re in luck. The feature is one of several productivity improvements that make up Plasma 5.10, which is due for release towards the end of May.
  • Outreachy (GNOME) – Final
    This is my last blog of Outreachy. During this period, I have finished the Chinese translation of GNOME 3.22, and completed most entries of GNOME 3.24, because it always emerges some new entries, so I talked with Mentor Tong and decided to accomplish 3.24 after the frozen-date and before the release-date. On the other hand, I improved the guideline of the Chinese Team – updated it on the basis of the last English vision and reference something from Free Software Localization Guide for Chinese (China).
  • GNOME Photos Flatpaks

