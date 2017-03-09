Language Selection

Manjaro Linux 17.0 has arrived: An excellent time to give it a spin

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of March 2017 12:14:45 PM
Linux

Manjaro Linux 17.0 has been released, with a nice variety of desktops available. In addition to the official Xfce and KDE versions, the Community versions with Gnome, Cinnamon, LXQt and i3 desktops have also been released.

As is usual with a "rolling release" distribution such as Manjaro, the new ISO installation images are actually a roll-up of all the security updates, bug fixes, patches and other updates which have been made since the last release.

today's leftovers

  • Linux Foundation Highly Relevant to Data Center Networking Evolution Says SDxCentral Report
    Data centers must continue to evolve to handle the increasing network load generated by our frequent use of applications and services like voice activated network applications (OK Google, Alexa), video, mobile phones, IoT devices, and more, according to SDxCentral’s 2017 Next Gen Data Center Networking Report.
  • Chakra GNU/Linux to Get a Revamped Heritage Theme in Upcoming ISO Snapshot
    Neofytos Kolokotronis from the Chakra GNU/Linux development team is announcing that the default Heritage desktop theme will get a well-deserved revamp soon as part of a new ISO snapshot that should be released very soon. Those who have used the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution before know that it comes with a specially crafted, in-house built theme for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, called Heritage. We don't even know when was the last time Chakra devs updated the theme, so the time has come for a refreshed version.
  • 6 best free Linux firewalls of 2017
    Note: Our best free Linux firewalls round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in June 2010.
  • Parrot Security OS 3.5 is released
    Parrot Security, the Debian-based distribution just got new release Parrot 3.5 available to download.The Parrot team proudly announced the release of this new release after a call for Beta-testers and final fixes(must be made) based on it. Just a few days back the team has come up with an announcement of a release date as 8th march and here they are.
  • Systemd Gets Important Commit in Tumbleweed
    A total of five snapshots this week brought openSUSE Tumbleweed users and developers several new packages and an important systemd commit. Topping this week’s updates were Wireshark, Wayland and KDE Frameworks 5.31.0.
  • New Linux Kernel Security Update for Debian 8 "Jessie" Patches 9 Vulnerabilities
    Debian Project, through Salvatore Bonaccorso, has announced the availability of a new Linux kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" stable operating system series. According to Debian Security Advisory DSA-3804-1, a total of nine kernel vulnerabilities discovered recently have been patched in the new kernel version that's not available for installation in the stable repositories of Debian Jessie. "Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or have other impacts," said Salvatore Bonaccorso.
  • Updated Debian packaging example: PHP webapp with dbconfig-common
  • Extended temp COM offers Snapdragon 410E, WiFi, BT, and LVDS
    Ka-Ro’s rugged, SODIMM-style “TXSD-410E” COM runs Linux with U-Boot on a Snapdragon 410E, and offers WiFi, Bluetooth, LVDS, and a choice of dev kits.

Leftovers: Software

  • Atom 1.15
    It was a quiet month because most of the team is toiling away on cool stuff that’s not yet shipping. But we do have a few goodies hitting Atom 1.15.
  • Atom 1.15 Hackable Text Editor Retains Tabs of Deleted Files, Requires Node 6
    A few moments go, GitHub's Andrea Liliana Griffiths was proud to announce the release and immediate availability of the Atom 1.15 open-source hackable text editor for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. Atom 1.15 is the monthly release of the hackable editor developed by GitHub, which means that it's packed with various improvements and bug fixes. Since last month's Atom 1.14 release, when Atom 1.15 entered Beta stages of development, the devs managed to improve the behavior when duplicating lines with multiple selections.
  • virt-manager 1.4.1 released!
    I've just released virt-manager 1.4.1.
  • The Viber Desktop Linux App Has a New Sharing Menu
    A new version of popular messaging app Viber is available for Linux. Viber Desktop versions 6.5.5 introduces a handful of new features to the messaging service, all of them certain to be familiar to users of the service’s mobile apps.
  • Lockscreen Media Controls, Improved Touch Experience coming in KDE Plasma 5.10
    If you’d like to be able to control music playback from the Plasma lock screen, you’re in luck. The feature is one of several productivity improvements that make up Plasma 5.10, which is due for release towards the end of May.
  • Outreachy (GNOME) – Final
    This is my last blog of Outreachy. During this period, I have finished the Chinese translation of GNOME 3.22, and completed most entries of GNOME 3.24, because it always emerges some new entries, so I talked with Mentor Tong and decided to accomplish 3.24 after the frozen-date and before the release-date. On the other hand, I improved the guideline of the Chinese Team – updated it on the basis of the last English vision and reference something from Free Software Localization Guide for Chinese (China).
  • GNOME Photos Flatpaks

today's howtos

Leftovers: Gaming

