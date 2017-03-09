today's leftovers
Data centers must continue to evolve to handle the increasing network load generated by our frequent use of applications and services like voice activated network applications (OK Google, Alexa), video, mobile phones, IoT devices, and more, according to SDxCentral’s 2017 Next Gen Data Center Networking Report.
Neofytos Kolokotronis from the Chakra GNU/Linux development team is announcing that the default Heritage desktop theme will get a well-deserved revamp soon as part of a new ISO snapshot that should be released very soon.
Those who have used the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution before know that it comes with a specially crafted, in-house built theme for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, called Heritage. We don't even know when was the last time Chakra devs updated the theme, so the time has come for a refreshed version.
Note: Our best free Linux firewalls round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in June 2010.
Parrot Security, the Debian-based distribution just got new release Parrot 3.5 available to download.The Parrot team proudly announced the release of this new release after a call for Beta-testers and final fixes(must be made) based on it. Just a few days back the team has come up with an announcement of a release date as 8th march and here they are.
A total of five snapshots this week brought openSUSE Tumbleweed users and developers several new packages and an important systemd commit.
Topping this week’s updates were Wireshark, Wayland and KDE Frameworks 5.31.0.
Debian Project, through Salvatore Bonaccorso, has announced the availability of a new Linux kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" stable operating system series.
According to Debian Security Advisory DSA-3804-1, a total of nine kernel vulnerabilities discovered recently have been patched in the new kernel version that's not available for installation in the stable repositories of Debian Jessie. "Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or have other impacts," said Salvatore Bonaccorso.
Ka-Ro’s rugged, SODIMM-style “TXSD-410E” COM runs Linux with U-Boot on a Snapdragon 410E, and offers WiFi, Bluetooth, LVDS, and a choice of dev kits.
Leftovers: Software
It was a quiet month because most of the team is toiling away on cool stuff that’s not yet shipping. But we do have a few goodies hitting Atom 1.15.
A few moments go, GitHub's Andrea Liliana Griffiths was proud to announce the release and immediate availability of the Atom 1.15 open-source hackable text editor for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Atom 1.15 is the monthly release of the hackable editor developed by GitHub, which means that it's packed with various improvements and bug fixes. Since last month's Atom 1.14 release, when Atom 1.15 entered Beta stages of development, the devs managed to improve the behavior when duplicating lines with multiple selections.
I've just released virt-manager 1.4.1.
A new version of popular messaging app Viber is available for Linux.
Viber Desktop versions 6.5.5 introduces a handful of new features to the messaging service, all of them certain to be familiar to users of the service’s mobile apps.
If you’d like to be able to control music playback from the Plasma lock screen, you’re in luck.
The feature is one of several productivity improvements that make up Plasma 5.10, which is due for release towards the end of May.
This is my last blog of Outreachy. During this period, I have finished the Chinese translation of GNOME 3.22, and completed most entries of GNOME 3.24, because it always emerges some new entries, so I talked with Mentor Tong and decided to accomplish 3.24 after the frozen-date and before the release-date. On the other hand, I improved the guideline of the Chinese Team – updated it on the basis of the last English vision and reference something from Free Software Localization Guide for Chinese (China).
