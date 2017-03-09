Games for GNU/Linux

20 Best Themes For Ubuntu In 2017

Do you feel like tweaking your Ubuntu desktop? I got you covered. Sometimes you need to mix things up on your desktop to remove the old and boring and get things looking quite fresh, new and exciting. Ubuntu allows you to install new themes and apply them in order to alt your desktops appearance and outlook. All you need is to install the Unity Tweak tool to get going. Join me let us take a look at 20 themes to transform your desktop to give it a different and appealing feel.

Manjaro Linux 17.0 has arrived: An excellent time to give it a spin

Manjaro Linux 17.0 has been released, with a nice variety of desktops available. In addition to the official Xfce and KDE versions, the Community versions with Gnome, Cinnamon, LXQt and i3 desktops have also been released. As is usual with a "rolling release" distribution such as Manjaro, the new ISO installation images are actually a roll-up of all the security updates, bug fixes, patches and other updates which have been made since the last release.