Games for GNU/Linux
Day of Infamy Officially Launching Later This Month, Official Linux Support
For those looking to enjoy a new WWII shooter game, Day of Infamy by New World Interactive is leaving Steam's Early Access later this month.
Day of Infamy is developed by New World Interactive, the same studio responsible for the Insurgency game that's also had Linux support. Day of Infamy is powered by the Source Engine, so the Linux support is in good shape. The SteamOS/Linux system requirements list a GeForce 8600GT/9800GT as being supported or Radeon HD 2600/3600 graphics. Their recommended GPU is any card with 2GB of more of vRAM. So assuming those system requirements are accurate, the game is pretty lax on modern hardware.
Future Stardock games may come to Linux thanks to Vulkan
A reader asked me to reach out to Stardock about their Linux plans, specifically for Galactic Civilizations III as they said they would port it with Vulkan. I didn't get an answer on that specifically, but Vulkan has put them in a better position to port.
Pine, an open-world adventure game where the world adapts with your decisions
When asked about Linux support on reddit, specifically if they're confident they can do a day-1 Linux release....
Hyperspace Dogfights, a mix of air brawling and a roguelike first teaser trailer released
Hyperspace Dogfights [Official Site] sounds really fun and it's starting to look really good too. The developer sent across the new teaser trailer along with some more information on their air brawling and a roguelike mix.
Mad Max is currently 50% off on the Feral Store
MachiaVillain, a mix of Dungeon Keeper and Rimworld is coming to Linux
Now this has me excited! In MachiaVillain you are the villian, specifically you're building an evil mansion to trap innocent victims.
Ghost Blade HD, an intense bullet-hell taking inspirations from retro games is now on Linux
Which Linux distros should newbies use?
Linux has a bad rap as a daily driver – the programs aren’t written to run on Linux, it’s tricky to install stuff, and so on. But it might surprise people who think along those lines to learn that plenty of the distributions out there are actually quite simple to use. Here’s our latest appreciation of the desktop Linux landscape.
