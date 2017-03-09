Security News
Security updates for Friday
Reproducible Builds: week 97 in Stretch cycle
Linux says open source more secure than closed, responds to Wikileaks’ claims
Apple has already released a statement that said the vulnerabilities have already been fixed. Google too has responded to the issue. Linux just released a statement assuring the users that its being open source is safer for most people. The idea is that open source software communities continue to work on securing systems.
MAC randomization: A massive failure that leaves iPhones, Android mobes open to tracking
To protect mobile devices from being tracked as they move through Wi-Fi-rich environments, there's a technique known as MAC address randomization. This replaces the number that uniquely identifies a device's wireless hardware with randomly generated values.
In theory, this prevents scumbags from tracking devices from network to network, and by extension the individuals using them, because the devices in question call out to these nearby networks using different hardware identifiers.
Open source security and ‘hacking robots before skynet’ [Ed: Let's pretend proprietary software is secure and robust, and has zero back doors (we cannot see)]
In this case, the devices were used to form a botnet and attack other systems, conducting a denial of service attack that made Twitter, Etsy, and other popular sites unavailable to users. This was inconvenient to users, and likely cost revenue for Dyn customers. It was almost certainly costly for Dyn.
Games for GNU/Linux
20 Best Themes For Ubuntu In 2017
Do you feel like tweaking your Ubuntu desktop? I got you covered. Sometimes you need to mix things up on your desktop to remove the old and boring and get things looking quite fresh, new and exciting. Ubuntu allows you to install new themes and apply them in order to alt your desktops appearance and outlook. All you need is to install the Unity Tweak tool to get going. Join me let us take a look at 20 themes to transform your desktop to give it a different and appealing feel.
Manjaro Linux 17.0 has arrived: An excellent time to give it a spin
Manjaro Linux 17.0 has been released, with a nice variety of desktops available. In addition to the official Xfce and KDE versions, the Community versions with Gnome, Cinnamon, LXQt and i3 desktops have also been released. As is usual with a "rolling release" distribution such as Manjaro, the new ISO installation images are actually a roll-up of all the security updates, bug fixes, patches and other updates which have been made since the last release.
Which Linux distros should newbies use?
Linux has a bad rap as a daily driver – the programs aren’t written to run on Linux, it’s tricky to install stuff, and so on. But it might surprise people who think along those lines to learn that plenty of the distributions out there are actually quite simple to use. Here’s our latest appreciation of the desktop Linux landscape.
