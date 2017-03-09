Android Leftovers
-
Best Android phones you can buy [March 2017]
Looking for a new smartphone? There are dozens upon dozens of great options on the market today, but finding the best of the best can be a bit difficult. We’ve seen some great launches through the year and more should be coming soon too, so let’s take a look at the best Android smartphones you can buy as of March 2017.
-
FilmStruck Does Android TV
FilmStruck, Turner’s new SVOD service for film aficionados, has expanded access to Android TV, an operating system that works with certain Sony Bravia TVs, the Xiaomi Mi Box and Nvidia Shield, among other devices.
-
Here’s how quickly Android has caught up to Windows in terms of global internet usage
As if it wasn’t obvious enough that computing is going increasingly mobile, a recent report from StatCounter says that Android is now just behind Windows in terms of the most popular operating systems for getting online around the globe. According to the analytics firm, 38.6% of global internet usage came from Windows in February 2017, while 37.4% came from Android.
That the most popular mobile OS is gaining on the most popular desktop OS isn’t news at this point, but as this chart from Statista shows, the rate at which Android is gaining ground is notable. Just a year ago, StatCounter had Windows up by more than 20 percentage points. Five years ago, it was ahead by 80 percentage points.
-
Google’s new Android keyboard update makes you fluent in a new language
-
Snapchat's Android beta users can turn friends' Bitmoji into home screen widgets
-
Pinterest Lens Is Still in Beta, But All U.S. iPhone and Android Users Can Play With It
-
The unlocked Moto Z Play is now being updated to Android Nougat
-
Unlocked Moto Z Play is now picking up the Nougat update
-
Nexus 6 March security update pulled due to Android Pay issues
-
Google pulls March security update for Nexus 6, after it breaks SafetyNet and Android Pay
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games for GNU/Linux
20 Best Themes For Ubuntu In 2017
Do you feel like tweaking your Ubuntu desktop? I got you covered. Sometimes you need to mix things up on your desktop to remove the old and boring and get things looking quite fresh, new and exciting. Ubuntu allows you to install new themes and apply them in order to alt your desktops appearance and outlook. All you need is to install the Unity Tweak tool to get going. Join me let us take a look at 20 themes to transform your desktop to give it a different and appealing feel.
Manjaro Linux 17.0 has arrived: An excellent time to give it a spin
Manjaro Linux 17.0 has been released, with a nice variety of desktops available. In addition to the official Xfce and KDE versions, the Community versions with Gnome, Cinnamon, LXQt and i3 desktops have also been released. As is usual with a "rolling release" distribution such as Manjaro, the new ISO installation images are actually a roll-up of all the security updates, bug fixes, patches and other updates which have been made since the last release.
Which Linux distros should newbies use?
Linux has a bad rap as a daily driver – the programs aren’t written to run on Linux, it’s tricky to install stuff, and so on. But it might surprise people who think along those lines to learn that plenty of the distributions out there are actually quite simple to use. Here’s our latest appreciation of the desktop Linux landscape.
Recent comments
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago